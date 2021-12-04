Watch: Draymond Green jokes around an unaware Stephen Curry as he gives an interview after the win against the Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors ended the Phoenix Suns' 18-game winning streak on Friday. After the game, Draymond Green had some fun with an unaware Curry during the postgame interview in front of live cameras.

The Warriors defeated the Suns 118-96 to snap the latters' historic streak and get back atop the NBA standings. In the postgame interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN, Curry was asked about their amazing performance against Phoenix.

As the two-time MVP answered the question, a playful Draymond gave his teammate bunny ears.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Steph Curry, after the Warriors snapped the Suns’ 18-game win streak. The Warriors have won 11 straight home games by 13+ points, tied for the longest streak in NBA history. (h/t @StatsWilliams Steph Curry, after the Warriors snapped the Suns’ 18-game win streak. The Warriors have won 11 straight home games by 13+ points, tied for the longest streak in NBA history. (h/t @StatsWilliams) https://t.co/wced1Dnve9

As Curry was giving his answers, he was unaware Green was joking around and giving him bunny ears. It took some time for Curry to notice it, but he just laughed off and continued the interview. Green quickly went back to the locker room once he got caught.

Towards the end of the interview, Malika Andrews asked about Green and how happy Curry looked on the bench as the Warriors were blowing out the Suns. The 33-year-old superstar mentioned that they have a great team, and praised his teammates including Draymond.

"We have an amazingly deep team. Everybody understands their role. We come out and compete. We're resilient, too. I think that's the big thing about, you know, our identity and who we are, who we are trying to prove we are the course of the season. Draymond was unbelievable tonight. Obviously, GP coming in and making a difference," Stephen Curry said.

Stephen Curry led Golden State Warriors to end Phoenix Suns' winning streak

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns had their franchise-record 18-game winning streak snapped by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Friday. The game was close at the end of the first half. But the Warriors built a nice lead in the third quarter before blowing the game wide open in the final quarter.

Curry led the way with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists while hitting six three-point shots in the 118-96 victory. Draymond Green was all over the place with nine points, nine rebounds, nine assists, six steals and three blocks, while Andrew Wiggins starred with 19 points.

However, it was Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gary Payton II who stole the show for the Warriors. JTA and GPII were the sparkplugs off the bench. Toscano-Anderson had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Payton II added 19 points and five boards.

It was a revenge game for Curry and the Golden State Warriors. They were a victim in the Suns' winning streak, losing 104-96 to them last Tuesday. Curry had one of the worst shooting nights of his career, registering just 12 points and going 4 of 21 from the field.

The Suns used their length to bother Curry and the rest of the Warriors. However, despite the great defense by Phoenix, the Warriors kept the game close until the final quarter. Chris Paul took over late as the Suns iced the game a few minutes before the buzzer sounded.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will face the Suns two more times this season. They will face off on Christmas Day in Phoenix before ending their season series on March 30th in San Francisco.

Edited by Bhargav