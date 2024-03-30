WATCH: Draymond Green kicks out at Grant Williams a game after ejection

The Golden State Warriors blew away the Charlotte Hornets on the road but more than the win, basketball fans are reacting to an incident involving Draymond Green. Green was seen kicking at the groin of Grant Williams, and as to whether it was deliberate is a matter of debate.

This has drawn some attention on social media, especially as he is coming off an early ejection during their most recent game against the Orlando Magic.

The play happened during the 8:02 mark in the fourth quarter with the Warriors up 101-80, as Draymond Green got the ball from Chris Paul 28 feet from the basket. Grant Williams immediately puts a close, high-pressure defense on Green as he catches the ball.

With not much area to move, the four-time NBA champion tried to pivot his left in front of him but was left off balance. His right leg comes up, kicking out at Williams' groin area as he tries to create some space.

Green tries to stay out of trouble, keeping his distance by using his hand on Williams' chest. The referees called a regular foul on Green and it resulted in a turnover.

Draymond Green points out Grant Williams' attitude on why he got traded by the Dallas Mavericks

Right before the trade deadline, the Charlotte Hornets struck a deal shipping PJ Washington to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Seth Curry and Grant Williams. After encountering Williams for the first time in a Hornets uniform, Draymond Green said he should cut the tough guy persona.

More so, Green said that the same attitude that Williams displayed while trying to defend him led to his mid-season trade. He told reporters:

"Talking too much kind of got you out of Dallas like overdoing it and he [at the Hornets is] talking too much now so you might want to slow down. Stop all the tough guy stuff."

Draymond Green provided the Warriors with eight points, eight rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes of playing time. On the other hand, Grant Williams contributed a dozen points for the Hornets along with eight rebounds, four assists coming off the bench for 25 minutes.

The Golden State Warriors improved their record to 39-34 to maintain their 10th-best record in the NBA Western Conference, which is good enough for the final play-in spot.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are second to the last in the NBA Eastern Conference with their record of 18-55. They are just above the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons.