Watch: Draymond Green names his all-time top five players, includes long-time rival LeBron James and teammate Steph Curry

Draymond Green recently declared his all-time top five list of greatest NBA players, and the forward included LeBron James and Steph Curry in that group.

Green squared off against James in four straight NBA Finals series, playing alongside Curry. It comes as no surprise he considers the two superstars among the greatest players ever.

Green's other three candidates were Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson. The Dubs star made his choices based on the players he has seen play, which meant he had to leave the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell off the list. Here's what the 32-year-old said when speaking about this list on the latest episode of his new series, 'Throwing Bones':

"MJ, Bron, Kobe. By the way, I don't get off into naming people who like is not my era. Like Wilt Chamberlain, like I didn't see Wilt Chamberlain play...Magic and Steph."

All five players named by Draymond Green are frequently mentioned in the all-time top five conversations by many fans, players and analysts. Their resume speaks for itself, be it their individual or collective achievements.

Steph Curry, LeBron James are worthy of a place in the top 10 players of all time

James and Curry in action during Warriors-Lakers game - 2021-22 NBA regular-season.

It's rare for NBA stars to name active players in the top five or top ten all-time lists of greatest players ever. However, the level that Steph Curry and LeBron James have played at has made it difficult for their colleagues to leave them out of these conversations.

LeBron James has been dominating the league for 19 years now. There has never been a dip in his performance levels since he made his debut. Most of the younger generation of players have looked up to him while growing up.

He has had somewhat of a similar impact as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant had back in the day throughout his career thus far.

Steph Curry, on the other hand, is considered one of the most influential players in the NBA. He inspired the three-ball explosion because of his lethal shooting range, which has changed the way the game is played now to a great extent.

Also Read Article Continues below

Both James and Curry have made a strong impact during their time in the NBA, leading to them being considered among the greatest players ever by many. It's only fair for them to be mentioned by the NBA fraternity within the top five or top ten players of all time.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra