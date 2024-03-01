WATCH: Draymond Green's hit to Donte DiVincenzo's face leaves Knicks guard bloodied during Warriors-Knicks

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are in Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. The Dubs, which opened a four-game East Coast swing on Tuesday in Washington, are hoping to make it two wins in a row on the road. Thursday’s Warriors-Knicks game is the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, the Warriors came out sizzling in the first quarter, outscoring New York 31-19. The Knicks, behind Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo, played much better in the second quarter to steadily cut the visitors’ advantage. DiVincenzo, who once played for Golden State, was all over the floor in the second period.

New York’s starting shooting guard has been known to tangle with the bigs under the boards when necessary. During one such instance, DiVincenzo got this from Draymond Green:

Green’s inadvertent elbow hit DiVincenzo’s face and bloodied his nose. The referees did not call a foul on the former Defensive Player of the Year winner as it was ruled accidental. Fans at Madison Square Garden didn’t hold back and showered the feisty forward with boos as DiVincenzo writhed in pain on the floor.

Donte DiVincenzo, though, came back from the locker room to play in the second half. It would have been unfortunate for the Knicks if he had been sidelined with an injury as they are already undermanned. DiVincenzo’s two-way impact has been something New York has been relying on heavily over the past two months, particularly due to injuries to key players.

Draymond Green has gotten away with a few hits this season

Draymond Green’s no-holds-barred approach has often caused him to be in the center of the action. Whether it is in the perimeter or the paint, the versatile forward is a constant presence. Green relishes being in those moments.

Sometimes, Green could get entangled with opposing players. Over the years, he has had several hits that some have been called by others as intentional. “Dray’s” elbow to Donte DiVincenzo wasn’t the first time he hit someone.

Back in November, he also had this encounter with OKC Thunder center Chet Holmgren:

Draymond Green’s elbow hit Holmgren square in the face, forcing the young star to crumple to the ground. Green was given two free throws after the collision. Some fans thought the hit was intentional as the four-time champ looked at Holmgren before he took the shot leading with an elbow.

With his style of play, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Green is involved in another untoward incident.