Watch: Draymond Green’s son joins him in watching some pre-game footage

Draymond Green, Steph Curry and the depleted Golden State Warriors had just one of their best wins of the season against the Phoenix Suns. Playing away from home for the second straight season on Christmas, the Warriors relied on their celebrated veterans to grab the best record in the NBA.

The Warriors’ All-Star do-it-all forward brought his son Draymond Green Jr., affectionately known as DJ, to a road game. DJ, who is unsurprisingly a huge fan of his dad and the Warriors, spent part of his holiday watching game film with his dad on the sidelines. While Draymond Green Sr. was nodding in confirmation at the film, the young Green was riveted to the monitor.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Draymond Jr. studying film to be like his dad 💪 Draymond Jr. studying film to be like his dad 💪 https://t.co/H4A4jJZNuU

The Golden State Warriors have been staples of the NBA’s Christmas Day presentation since 2013. Knowing that his job entails him being with the team during such an important day, Draymond Green Sr. just had to bring his son along for the ride.

Before the scheduled match against the Phoenix Suns, Draymond Green made known his utter frustration at playing on the road on Christmas. He’s particularly irritated that he’ll miss the past two Christmases of his daughter, which he said he can’t explain.

Seeing DJ with his father on the Warriors’ bench away from home on Christmas only shows how much the elder Green would have wanted to stay home.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Draymond is not happy about playing on the road on Christmas for a second straight year Draymond is not happy about playing on the road on Christmas for a second straight year https://t.co/C7Jn2w32Ih

The young Draymond Green Jr. isn’t a stranger to the sidelines, though. He’s very familiar with the entire team as he has previously played the part of a towel boy. If there was any consolation to the young kid being away from his family, it was the fact that he was among his dad’s friends who completely adored him.

DRF Sports @DRF_Sports



Draymond Green's son, Draymond Jr., brought towels to the team the other night and for today's Christmas day game he gets his own chair.



(h/t This may be the cutest thing you'll see day.Draymond Green's son, Draymond Jr., brought towels to the team the other night and for today's Christmas day game he gets his own chair.(h/t @malika_andrews This may be the cutest thing you'll see day. Draymond Green's son, Draymond Jr., brought towels to the team the other night and for today's Christmas day game he gets his own chair. (h/t @malika_andrews) https://t.co/GHxOPkIzbS

Draymond Green put his stamp on the game against the Phoenix Suns

The undermanned Golden State Warriors just beat the near full strength Phoenix Suns to hold the best record in the NBA.

Whatever game film the father and son were watching before the game did wonders for the NBA superstar. Draymond Green’s fingerprints were all over the game in the Golden State Warriors win over the Phoenix Suns.

The versatile defensive ace literally guarded every position in this game with aplomb. He was crucial in limiting Chris Paul’s impact every time he took on the Point God. Green was also outstanding in helping to contain big man Deandre Ayton when the Warriors decided to play small ball.

Draymond Green finished with a near triple-double with 8 points, 8 rebounds and a game-high 10 assists. The numbers don’t even do justice to his impact on the floor. The three-time All-Star anchored the defense and allowed Steph Curry to get to his sweet spots. He was easily the best player on the floor in the game when it came to two-way impact.

Steph Curry was brilliant, but the Golden State Warriors needed every inch of Green’s genius with the help of DJ to get the win.

Edited by Parimal