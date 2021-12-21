Watch: Draymond Green and his son DJ in a wholesome moment as DJ imitates his father's running style to the Golden State Warriors' team huddle

Draymond Green stole the show on the court during the Golden State Warriors' 113-98 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings, while his son did the same off the court.

Draymond Jr. was seen helping out the Dubs players on the sidelines, from picking up their towels to distributing shoot-around jerseys. He also reminded Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry to wear his mask when he was on the bench.

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports I'm here for all of the DJ Green content 😂💯 I'm here for all of the DJ Green content 😂💯 https://t.co/uxV8wxfSel

DJ was as active as any other individual on the sidelines, making heart-warming gestures. One such instance was when he tried to imitate his father when Draymond Green was running back into a team huddle during a timeout. Here's the clip (via Whitley Sandretto):

Whitley Sandretto @WSandretto Okay, last DJ post, but him running back like his dad is just too much 🥺 Okay, last DJ post, but him running back like his dad is just too much 🥺 https://t.co/XyryYv0JXW

DJ's splendid performance on the sidelines seemed to have inspired his father as well. Draymond Green finished the game, recording his first triple-double of the season and 31st of his career. The forward scored 16 points, grabbed 11 boards, dished out ten dimes, while also making two blocks and two steals.

The Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways with the help of Green's all-round display, improving to 25-6 for the season. They are now second in the Western Conference standings.

"I thought he was great" - Draymond Green proud of son DJ's performance on the sidelines

Draymond Green in action for the Golden State Warriors during an NBA game.

Draymond Green sounded extremely proud of his son after learning of his activities on the Golden State Warriors bench. He said it was great that the Warriors management allowed DJ to help out the team, and the experience he got was special.

Here's what Green mentioned after the game when asked about his assessment of DJ's outing on the bench (via 95.7 The Game):

"I thought he was great. He was Johnny on the spot with the towels, running to the table, picking up shirts.. Well behaved, he stayed out of the way but got in there when he needed to get in there. Scooped the towels up, it was great man."

The Golden State Warriors star added:

"This organization is amazing, you know, to allow him, you know, coach Kerr and E Housen to allow him to sit there and help."

Whitley Sandretto @WSandretto The Warriors have an extra assistant tonight: Draymond’s son, DJ. The Warriors have an extra assistant tonight: Draymond’s son, DJ. https://t.co/mz2aDjG4Y2

Draymond Green also spoke about how motivating it was to have his son on the sidelines. He said he hasn't performed the way he should have in front of his son and his older daughter and wants to change that now that they are starting to understand the game better.

Green has been in sensational form since the beginning of the campaign. He has been performing at an All-Star caliber level and is also among the frontrunners to win the DPOY award. The 31-year-old has been key in helping the Golden State Warriors turn into the best defensive side of the 2021-22 NBA season so far.

