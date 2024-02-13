Watch: Draymond Green turns into Steph Curry, laces up a "Hail Mary" from halfcourt to beat buzzer 

Draymond Green did his best Steph Curry impersonation after knocking down a halfcourt shot during Monday's Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz game. With the clock running out, Draymond threw a hail mary at the halftime buzzer, splashing an unexpected long-range attempt out of nowhere.

Here's the video:

Draymond had a rough start to the game, committing three fouls in the first six minutes. He could only play limited minutes, but he impacted the game highly. The logo shot at the end of the half was one of the prime examples, giving the Warriors a 63-55 advantage.

The Warriors are seemingly headed towards their eighth win in 11 games since Draymond Green's return from a suspension. He missed 12 games after punching Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 13.

Draymond Green has been instrumental in the Warriors resurgence

Draymond Green has been the backbone of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. The former Defensive Player of the Year, 33, continues to have the same impact on the team. Amid their subpar 2023-24 season, where the Warriors are battling to stay above the .500 mark, Draymond is leading their resurgence of late.

The Warriors were 18-22 when he returned from a suspension. Since then, the Dubs are 7-3, improving to 25-25. In that stretch, Draymond has stabilized the team's starting lineup and rotations because of his versatility on both ends of the court.

Draymond's inclusion has helped unlock the tandem of Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga, who struggled to play together previously. However, Draymond's defense and playmaking have elevated that partnership to a new level, giving the Warriors the size, speed and athleticism they needed to thrive.

Meanwhile, after a briefly underwhelming stretch in Draymond Green's absence, Steph Curry is firing on all cylinders since his co-star's return. Their partnership needs no description, as the four titles and their two-man game have documented their success together.

The Warriors are steadily progressing in the Western Conference standings behind Draymond's heroics. They are 10th at the time of writing, six games behind the sixth spot, where they finished last season and four games behind the favorable seventh spot, which guarantees homecourt in the play-in tournament and two chances at qualifying for the postseason.

