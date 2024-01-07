Watch: Dwight Howard thrilled on landing in Philippines to keep his hoops dream alive after NBA comeback efforts fall flat

Since leaving the NBA, Dwight Howard has managed to keep his professional career going overseas. The former Defensive Player of the year recently released a clip of him landing in his new destination.

Last year, Howard spent his time in Taiwain playing for the Taoyuan Leopards. However, he decided to make a chage this year. A few weeks back, news surfaced that Howard will be continuing his career in the Philippines with Strong Group Athletics.

Dwight Howard decided to document his journey, posting a clip of him on social media landing in the Philippines. He is accompanied by Andray Blatche, another former NBA player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Blatche was a second-round pick in 2005 and spent nine years in the league. He played for the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets before making the decision to start playing professionally overseas. Blatche last suited up in the NBA in 2014.

Howard, who still has his sights set on playing in the NBA, is now two years removed from being in the league. The 38-year-old center last played during the 2022 season, appearing in 69 games for the LA Lakers. In his final season, Howard averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Playing professionally overseas allows Howard to keep himself ready in case he ever gets a call from an NBA team. He has stated in the past that he'd like to return to the Orlando Magic before retiring.

Dwight Howard still feels he's good enough to play in the NBA

Even at age 38, Dwight Howard is keeping his NBA dreams alive. While he still hasn't gotten another opportunity, the eight-time All-Star believes he has what it takes to secure a roster spot.

Since his stint with the Lakers in 2022, Howard has only had one real chance at securing an NBA contract. That came this past offseason, when he had multiple workouts with the Golden State Warriors. However, the team opted to go in a different direction.

Dwight Howard has done everything he can to keep eyes on him, including taking shots at teams on social media. While they were in the midst of their historic losing streak, Howard slammed the Detroit Pistons. He felt him and other notable players not in the league anymore could help them win more games. Among the players he mentioned was DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas.

Expand Tweet

Howard's antics have not stopped there. Along with his thoughts on the Pistons, he thinks he can be a defensive stopper to one of the NBA's most dominant players. Howard recently posted clips from the bubble of him defending Nikola Jokic.

Expand Tweet

Between his age and off-the-court drama, it's fair to assume Howard's time in the NBA has come and gone. However, that is not stopping do whatever it takes to get an organization to take one last chance on him.