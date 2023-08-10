Watch: Dwyane Wade flexes iconic photos with Michael Jordan and his legendry NBA jersey collection

Dwyane Wade remains one of the greatest shooting guards to ever play basketball. In addition to his three NBA championships, Wade captured gold with Team USA at the 2008 Olympic Games alongside some fellow NBA greats and took Marquette to the 2003 Final Four.

Wade also rubbed shoulders with some of the best of the best. From the famous Miami Heat superteam of him, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, to the NBA 75th Anniversary event, Wade's place among the best can't be denied.

In a recent video, the Hall of Famer gave fans a tour of his spectacular NBA memorabilia collection. Included in his collection, Wade has photos throughout his career as well as autographed jerseys from some of his biggest on-court rivals.

Along with the hashtag "FAM3R" referencing his jersey number and his status as a Hall of Famer, Wade posted a video showing off his collection.

DWade @DwyaneWade 🏾 #FAM3R pic.twitter.com/qrcZ0dXMe3 Sometimes a walk down memory lane is all you need to appreciate where you are today

Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame enshrinement

Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame enshrinement this offseason has seen the NBA legend embark on a victory lap of sorts leading up to Saturday. As fans, analysts, rivals and former Miami Heat members have continued to sing his praises, Pat Riley has boldly declared Wade as the best player in team history.

While speaking to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Riley praised Wade's accomplishments:

“As a Heat player, Dwyane is the greatest player who ever put on a uniform for us. LeBron was here for four years and gave us a tremendous lift and helped Dwyane achieve what he wanted to achieve.

"But over the body of work here in Miami, Dwyane is the greatest player who ever played for the Heat. That’s not an insult to LeBron. That’s because of his longevity and the short term that LeBron was here.”

NBA legend Pat Riley

While Jimmy Butler leading the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances in recent years has earned him widespread praise, Wade stands alone. In addition to raising three banners with the Heat, he holds several notable franchise records. He sits alone as the team's all-time leader in points, assists, steals, games and minutes played.

Although Butler and the Heat seem poised to remain competitive in the years to come, Dwyane Wade's time with the Heat is cemented in NBA history.

