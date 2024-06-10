WATCH: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have cute poolside Sunday with daughter Kaavia

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had a cute poolside Sunday with his daughter Kaavia and wife Gabrielle Union. Wade's daughter Kaavia uploaded a video on her official Instagram account in which the Wade family can be seen enjoying the summer.

Kaavia was hesitant to jump in the pool when her father asked her to do so. She runs and then stops. On her second attempt, she jumps into the pool and her father follows her into the water right after.

Gabrielle Union was chilling in the pool and later played a little pool volleyball. The rest of the reel featured the entire Wade family beating the heat and playing in the water. From time to time, they made leaps into the water from the poolside.

The end of the video featured a montage of Kaavia's photos from the fun Sunday she spent with her mom and dad. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union had their daughter in November 2018 via surrogacy.

Kaavia meets WNBA star Angel Reese with her father Dwyane Wade and mother, Gabrielle Union

The Wade family attended Chicago Sky's game and the youngest member of the family, Kaavia, met Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese. Gabrielle Union posted photos from the outing on her official Instagram account.

The first photo features the Wade family trio. Kaavia sat on her father's lap, while Gabrielle sat beside the former Miami Heat star. The post contained a video of D-Wade, Kaavia and Gabrielle entering the arena while the music was blasting from the arena speaker.

The post also contained a picture of Kaavia that Union used as a meme on her Instagram story. In the photo, Kaavia can be seen making a cute, annoyed face.

The following photo featured the young child hugging her father, Dwyane Wade. The post also contains a video of Kaavia meeting with Angel Reese after the game in the locker room.

Reese was headed back to the locker room when she noticed Kaavia, She came and hugged the child, making her outing a memorable one that she would remember for a long time.