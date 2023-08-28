Watch: Dwyane Wade & Zaire Wade get on the floor to celebrate Udonis Haslem’s NBA career during China tour

While on tour promoting his signature shoes with Chinese brand Li-Ning, Dwyane Wade took the time to celebrate his former teammate and Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem. The two were seen dancing and enjoying a night out during a stop on their China tour.

They can be seen cutting it up and having a great time in the light show. Wade posted the videos on his personal Instagram.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wade and his son Zaire were on the dance floor alongside Haslem to honor the longtime NBA veteran. Haslem retired this offseason after 20 seasons, all with Miami. The 43-year-old was a steadfast member of Heat Culture throughout his career. He never looked younger as he got down with the music blaring.

Although his on-court production dropped off in the final years of his career, Udonis Haslem made his contributions felt with his locker-room presence, bench coaching and veteran tips.

Haslem is one of the most respected players in the league, and Wade feels high about his old teammate as he took time to celebrate the Heat legend in Beijing, China, this week.

Why are Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem in China?

Wade, a three-time NBA champion, signed with the Chinese sports provider Li-Ning in 2012. He left Nike subsidiaries Converse and Jordan Brand to start his own Way of Wade brand with Li-Ning.

Expand Tweet

Back in 2018, Dwyane Wade announced he signed a lifetime deal with Li-Ning. The brand released his signature shoe, the Way of Wade 7, to celebrate the lifetime collaboration.

Udonis Haslem is also signed to the Way of Wade brand and Li-Ning. He wore Wade’s signature shoes through the final years of his NBA career.

There were no confirmed reports at the time on how much the new deal will pay Wade. He, of course, will get royalties from his brand’s sales on top of the contract. It is reported to be worth tens of millions of dollars in total value if estimates are true.

He originally signed a ten-year deal worth $60 million in 2012. The deal was extended to a lifelong deal and gave Wade equity in the company.

Dwyane Wade also hopes the brand collaboration will lead him to grow the game in China and other parts of the world. The contract includes Wade as an ambassador for the brand, and he will appear at company-sponsored camps and events to grow basketball on the Asian continent.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)