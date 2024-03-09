WATCH: Exact shot that saw Damian Lillard surpass Reggie Miller on NBA's all-time 3-point ladder 

Damian Lillard has passed Reggie Miller on the all-time NBA 3-point ladder. Lillard hit his 2,561st NBA career 3-pointer during the first half of the Milwaukee Bucks-LA Lakers game on Friday night. He laced one from way downtown over the towering presence of Anthony Davis.

It was the first 3 of the night for Lillard, who went 0 for 4 from 3-point range to start the game. Here's the video:

Lillard hit one more before the half-ended. To add another 3-pointer to his total. He now trails only Steph Curry, Ray Allen and James Harden. Curry has 3,680 triples and counting, Allen finished his career with 2,973 3s, and Harden is at 2,910 shots from long range.

It was only a matter of time until Lillard scaled the milestone of passing one of the greatest 3-point shooters in history. The Milwaukee Bucks star belongs in that category, too, and has a legitimate shot at finishing second all-time behind Curry when it's all said and done.

Reggie Miller reacts to Damian Lillard passing him on NBA's all-time 3-pointers list

Reggie Miller was full of praise for Damian Lillard after he passed him for all-time 3s made. The Indiana Pacers legend shared his special message with Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, saying:

“Congratulations Dame on moving up the charts. I’ve always loved your mentality and approach as a shooter. You’ve put in the long hours required to call yourself one of the best in the world. Continued success.”

Steph Curry deserves plenty of credit for it, but Damian Lillard has also played a decent role in revolutionizing the NBA's offense inspired by 3-point shooting. Lillard has always been one of the premier perimeter threats since his debut.

He came into the league attempting 6.1 3s per contest in 2012-13 when the league was yet to realize the 3-point explosion. Lillard was shooting well above the league average at 36.8% then. In his career, Lillard is shooting 37.1% on his career on 8.3 attempts.

It's a skill set that will allow him to be in the NBA for a long time and could see him join Steph among the players who could hit the 4,000 3-pointers mark.