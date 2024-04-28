Watch: 'F**k Embiid' chants break out in Philadelphia following Joel Embiid's Game 4 flop vs Knicks

Joel Embiid battled through injuries but came up short as his Philadelphia 76ers lost 97-92 to the New York Knicks at home in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Sunday. The Knicks played a defensive-minded game and held Joel Embiid to 27 points to take a 3-1 series lead.

Adding insult to injury, Knicks fans took over the Wells Fargo Center and made themselves heard during the game. They showered Knicks star Jalen Brunson with “MVP” chants.

After the game, they elevated their trash talk as Knicks fans are known to do. While exiting the arena, Knicks fans chanted at Sixers fans. Videos surfaced online of the vulgar chants, including one aimed at Embiid.

The simple expletive-filled chant can be seen in the video in the tweet below.

“F**k Embiid,” Knicks fans chanted.

Knicks fans are expected to bring that energy back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5. The Knicks will look to close out the series on Tuesday.

Joel Embiid is fed up with Knicks fans

It was another tough loss for Joel Embiid and his Sixers squad. After the game, Embiid did not hide his feelings about the loss. He also had a few words for the Knicks fans who made the trip to Philadelphia and were vocal in the fourth quarter.

“It’s disappointing. It kind of pisses me off,” Embiid said.

Near the end of the game, it sounded like a New York home game. The fans erupted after Jalen Brunson, who had 47 points, made a bucket, drowning out the home Philly fans, which isn't an easy thing to do, considering the reputation of Philadelphia fans.

Embiid battled through multiple ailments. He was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy last week. He is also playing through a leg injury that caused him to miss extended time this season.

Embiid finished with 27 points on 7-of-19 shooting. He went 1 of 6 from 3-point range, including a couple of misses late when the Sixers were chasing the lead.

Embiid did most of his damage from the free-throw line. He was 12 of 14 from the stripe He also added 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. He had four turnovers as well.

Philadelphia will need another heroic performance like his 50-point game in the Game 3 win to extend their season. The Garden will be rocking as New York tries to advance to the second round for the second straight season behind its leader, Jalen Brunson.

Game 5 is on Tuesday. Tipoff time is still to be determined depending on the potential conclusions of other first-round series.

