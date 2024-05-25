Watch: Fan camera catches Tyrese Haliburton FaceTiming his girlfriend from locker room during game vs Celtics

The second game of the Eastern Conference finals was crucial for the Indiana Pacers as they were hoping to tie the series, but Tyrese Haliburton might have found a way to keep himself composed. He did so by getting on his phone and FaceTiming his girlfriend during the game.

This event most likely occurred during the halftime break when both teams were in their respective locker rooms. Meanwhile, Haliburton's girlfriend was sitting among the audience.

Watch this moment that was captured by a fan who then posted it to X.

However, this tactic did not work for Haliburton as the Boston Celtics routed the Pacers, 126-110. The game was close only in the first quarter as Indiana ended up with a two-point lead (27-25).

Boston ended up taking the lead in the second quarter and then proceeded to outscore their opponent in the entire second half.

Game 2 was quite different from Game 1 as that ended up being decided through overtime.

Tyrese Haliburton suffered hamstring injury in Game 2

The Indiana Pacers struggled as a team and part of that could be the team's star suffering an injury mid-game. Tyrese Haliburton played up until the third quarter but went down with a hamstring injury. He walked off the court and would not come back into the game which really hurt his team's comeback effort.

Haliburton exited the game with only 10 points and eight assists on 50% shooting (4-for-8). As the main ballhandler for the team, he did a great job at protecting the ball by exiting the game with no turnovers. He also finished with a +1 +/-, which is an improvement from his Game 1 +/- of -11 despite 25 points.

He is now listed as questionable for Game 3 which certainly changes the landscape of this series significantly. If it ends up that Haliburton doesn't play in the third game, it significantly reduces the Pacers' chances, especially considering that they were already underdogs coming into the series.

The series now shifts to Indiana and will take place on May 25th at 8:30 p.m. ET.