LeBron James has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion (as per Forbes) but made headlines for not wanting to pay for a Twitter blue tick. Now, the LA Lakers superstar was recorded by a fan for watching Game 2 of the WCF between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 39-year-old watched the game on Streameast, an illegal live stream, as his friend set up his computer to watch. The post went viral on IG with more than 4,800 likes.

Fan spies on LeBron James as $1.2 billion NBA superstar watches Mavs-Timberwolves Game 2 on illegal stream

Fan spies on LeBron James as $1.2 billion NBA superstar watches Mavs-Timberwolves Game 2 on illegal stream

James and the Lakers hit an early offseason, and the four-time NBA champion has been spotted at the NBA Draft Combine.

As far as his future is concerned, he has a player option for the 2024-25 campaign and could choose to sign with another team if he wants. The Lakers would prefer the forward to return and lead a Western Conference playoff run next season alongside Anthony Davis.

His future in LA remains a question as he decides on whether to extend his time with the Purple and Gold. In the meantime, the star continues to generate buzz with off-court news.

LeBron James reportedly not involved in LA Lakers head coach hire

The Lakers front office fired Darvin Ham after the team exited the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

There have been reports of the franchise looking at JJ Redick, Boston Celtics assistant Sam Cassell and New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego as some of the replacements.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, LeBron James is not actively involved in the HC search.

"I'm told LeBron James is not involved in the Lakers head coaching search...James has made it clear that this is the organization's decision. He's had no conversions with the Lakers about JJ Redick."

James and the Lakers will again be in championship-or-bust mode in the upcoming season regardless of who they hire as head coach to lead them, assuming James returns.

At the moment JJ Redick is also considered the frontrunner to land the role as LA have looked at him in a Pat Riley role to lead the next era of the Purple and Gold.