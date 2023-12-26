WATCH: Fans swarm Chris Brown & his kids leaving Crypto.com Arena after Lakers vs Celtics Christmas game

R&B singer Chris Brown added a touch of star power to the Christmas Day game between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena. His presence generated buzz, drawing fans and spectators who gathered around to catch a glimpse of the renowned artist.

Brown was joined by his partner Ammika Harris and their children, Royalty Brown and Lovely Symphani. The Celtics emerged victorious with a final score of 126-115.

Brown stood out effortlessly as he sported a conspicuous ensemble that included an oversized red Balenciaga T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms, white Nike Air Force trainers and adorned with multiple chains.

Notable personalities such as Timothee Chalamet, Kanye West, Flea, Lamar Odom, Derek Fisher and Rich Paul were present at the game.

LeBron James records career-low points on Christmas Day in Lakers’ loss

LeBron James posted 16 points in the Lakers’ 11-point loss, establishing a career-low in scoring over his 18 Christmas Day games. He also contributed nine rebounds and eight assists.

In 2021, facing the Brooklyn Nets, he showcased his best Christmas Day game with 39 points, marking a career-high on the holiday, along with nine rebounds and seven assists. This trend continued in 2022 against the Dallas Mavericks, where he notched 38 points, six rebounds and five assists.

LeBron has now lost three straight Christmas Day games, bringing his overall record as a Laker to two wins and four losses. Over the course of his career, James has amassed a 10-8 record in games played on Dec. 25.

Despite Anthony Davis contributing a game-high 40 points and securing 13 rebounds, it wasn’t enough to secure a victory for the Lakers. Each of the Boston Celtics starters scored at least 18 points, combining for 108 to wallop the Lakers.

Had they won, James could have set a new record for the most Christmas Day wins, surpassing his tie with Dwyane Wade. Both Wade and James share the record for the most career wins on Dec. 25, each with 10 wins.

Following the game, James offered a candid assessment of the Lakers’ status and compared the team to other top contenders in the NBA.

"I don't think we're where we wanna be to be able to compete against the top teams,” he said (via Lakers Daily on X).

The Lakers dropped to a 16-15 record after the loss and sit ninth in the Western Conference.