WATCH: Fired-up Klay Thompson hits 'rock the baby' celebration after tough shot over rookie Cason Wallace

It appears that Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors were in an expressive mood against the OKC Thunder on Saturday night.

In the third quarter, Thompson knocked down a tough shot over Thunder rookie Cason Wallace. Thompson hit Wallace with the "Too Small" celebration and proceeded to hit the "Rock the Baby".

Here's the video:

Before Klay Thompson's on-court antics, his teammate Steph Curry also did the "Too Small" celebration from the bench.

Curry did the celebration after Dario Saric beat Chet Holmgren one-on-one inside the paint. Holmgren had the size advantage but failed to stop Saric from scoring. As a result, he was disrespected by the four-time champion from the bench.

Klay Thompson enduring underwhelming season with the Warriors

Klay Thompson's early performances in the 2023-24 NBA season have raised uncertainties about his future role with the Golden State Warriors. Despite showcasing remarkable shooting prowess in recent seasons after enduring consecutive leg injuries, the ongoing season has been underwhelming.

Thompson, renowned for his scoring ability and long-range accuracy, topped the league last season with 301 made 3-pointers out of 731 attempts, setting a high standard. However, his struggles this season have impacted the Warriors' overall performance.

The team's promising 6-2 start quickly diminished into a 6-7 record, sparking concerns about Thompson's role as the secondary scoring option alongside Curry. The shift in the Warriors' dynamics and Thompson's performances have triggered speculation about his ability to maintain his traditional scoring role.

There's a notable shift in the current situation, primarily regarding Thompson's confidence, which seems to be wavering for the first time in his career. Although figures like Draymond Green and Steph Curry continue to trust Thompson, there appears to be a lack of synchronization between him and the rest of the team, suggesting a potential confidence issue.

Thompson has appeared in all 12 games this season, starting strong with a 40% 3-point shooting rate in the first three games. However, a sharp decline followed, as in the subsequent six games, his 3-point shooting drastically dropped to 23.7%, signaling a concerning dip.