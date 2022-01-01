Watch: Footage of Klay Thompson scrimmaging with Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, as the injured star finds his rhythm with Golden State Warriors starters

Klay Thompson is nearing his return and has been a frequent feature in the Golden State Warriors' last few practice videos, along with Steph Curry in the frame as well. The sharpshooting guard was once again in the middle of it all, playing in his first scrimmage along with the Warriors starters.

You can watch the footage here:

Klay Thompson has never played with Andrew Wiggins, a few other new faces the Golden State Warriors have added to their roster over the last two seasons. Thompson has been looking sharp in his practice sessions, and as per Steve Kerr, he will be among the starters upon his return.

Klay Thompson's return comes at a crucial time for the Golden State Warriors as they aim to sustain their solid start to the season. The team's other two All-Stars, Steph Curry and Draymond Green, will benefit the most when Thompson returns as they will be able to manage their workload as well.

Curry, in particular, seemed a little exhausted in the last two weeks and will be excited to have Klay Thompson's support as early as possible. His fellow 'Splash Brother' is weeks away from making his return but is expected to play in January. The exact return date remains unknown. Thompson himself said he will know of his return a day or two earlier thanks to his trainers.

You can watch Klay's short interview here:

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson said he feels “very close”



-Target date? “That’s up to Mr. Celebrini.”



-Set on it being a home return? “Yeah. I want it to be in front of our fans. They deserve it.” Klay Thompson said he feels “very close”-Target date? “That’s up to Mr. Celebrini.”-Set on it being a home return? “Yeah. I want it to be in front of our fans. They deserve it.” https://t.co/xx8f4tUKQF

Klay Thompson also said he intends to play his first game back in front of Golden State Warriors fans at Chase Center. If that is the case, he could end up making his season debut as early as January 3rd against the Miami Heat or January 9th against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson says it may take weeks for him to play at an All-Star level

Klay Thompson at NBA All-Star Game 2017 - Media Availability

Klay Thompson has looked great in practice sessions thus far. His teammates have also lauded his recovery and claimed that he is ready to go. However, playing at the NBA level can be tricky after a long injury layoff, especially in Thompson's case as it was a two-year-long stretch.

Klay Thompson is well aware of it, though. He mentioned that in a recent interview as well. Here's what he said (via Anthony Slater):

"The hardest part when you come back from a long layoff is timing, the rhythm of the game and the conditioning aspect....I feel like it’s going to take a few games, maybe a few weeks to get to feeling like an All-Star again.”

Klay Thompson also went on to mention that he is likely to have a minute restriction once he is back, which will be around 18 minutes per game.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar