WATCH: Former WWE champ Booker T clanks free throw after knocking out Rockets' mascot

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was in attendance for the Houston Rockets game against the Indiana Pacers. The former world champion currently resides in Texas because of his independent wrestling program, which is likely why he was present for the Rockets game.

During one of the timeouts, Booker T made an epic appearance on the hardwood. The arena played his entrance music and welcomed the legendary pro-wrestler to the court to shoot a couple of free throw shots. As Booker T was making his way to the free throw line, he humorously delivered a clothesline to the Houston Rockets mascot. The crowd was hyped after the clothesline, however, the WWE Hall of Famer botched the shot.

It was another funny interaction between the NBA and WWE universes. While Booker T couldn't finish strong with the first shot, it was still an exciting moment to see a legendary figure make an appearance on the hardwood.

Looking back at when WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels kicked the Charlotte Bobcats mascot

HBK hits Sweet Chin Music

Apparently, Booker T's most recent appearance on the NBA hardwood isn't the first time a WWE superstar was in attendance at a basketball game. Looking back at 2009, another Texas-local wrestler was in attendance at an NBA game, this time supporting the San Antonio Spurs. That wrestler was the legendary Shawn Michaels.

During the time "HBK" was watching the Spurs game, he was still an active WWE superstar on the verge of retirement. San Antonio went up against the Charlotte Bobcats at the time when Shawn Michaels made his grand entrance on the hardwood. The mascots of both teams found themselves in a physical altercation in what was a humorous skit.

The Bobcats mascot went toe-to-toe with the Spurs' Coyote mascot. Before an actual brawl was able to break out, the Bobcat tricked the Coyote into looking back, then threw a cheap shot, knocking down the Spurs mascot as a result. Shawn Michaels' iconic entrance music was then played in the arena, with the Hall of Famer slowly making his way to the court to avenge the Coyote.

As "HBK" went face-to-face with the Bobcat, he caught the mascot by surprise with his signature Sweet Chin Music, AKA Super Kick, out of nowhere. With one deafening blow, Michaels avenged the Spurs mascot and helped the Coyote stand back up.