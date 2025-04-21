Watch: Furious Jayson Tatum's mom threatening to storm Magic's locker room for injuring her son goes viral

Jayson Tatum - who suffered a hard foul in the fourth quarter of Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic on Sunday - displayed visible pain that prompted a possible injury scare for onlookers.
Tatum exited the game to get treatment on the bench, but he was able to return shortly after being checked by medical staff. Everybody in the arena was worried about this situation, especially Brandy Cole, his mother.
Cameras caught a post-game moment between Tatum and Cole, who looked ready to get answers for this situation. A clip shared after the game shows Brandy Cole's willingness to talk with Magic players.
"Want me to go to the Orlando locker room?" Cole asked while Tatum said 'no' with his head.
Jayson Tatum landed awkwardly after Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tried to block his dunk attempt, with the action of play resulting in a Flagrant 1 for KCP after referees considered it an excessively physical play.
JT stayed on the floor for an extended period before heading to the bench. Cameras caught the moment fans started to worry about the Boston Celtics star's well-being and the "MVP" chants that began after his fall.
However, Tatum was able to finish the Celtics's 103-86 win over the Orlando Magic: 17 points (8-of-22 from the field, including 1-of-8 from deep), grabbed 14 rebounds, dished four assists and completed one block and one assist in 40 minutes of play.
The Celtics took a 1-0 lead on Sunday, but Tatum's situation raised some eyebrows among the fan base.
Joe Mazzulla offers update on Jayson Tatum's health
After the game was over, Boston coach Joe Mazzulla addressed the media. Questions regarding Jayson Tatum's health were expected, but he poured water on any concerns fans might have.
Mazzulla said his star was fine after he was in pain following that play.
"He's good," Mazzulla said, per Noa Dalzell on X (formerly Twitter).
Losing Tatum at this point in the season would be painful for the Celtics. They just started their quest to defend their championship against a team with big players such as Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
The Boston Celtics remain strong candidates to win the title again, but the journey won't be easy. That said, having everybody healthy and available, especially their No. 1 player, will be mandatory to remain atop the league after the 2025 playoffs.
