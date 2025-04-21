Watch: Furious Jayson Tatum's mom threatening to storm Magic's locker room for injuring her son goes viral

Jayson Tatum - who suffered a hard foul in the fourth quarter of Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic on Sunday - displayed visible pain that prompted a possible injury scare for onlookers.

Ad

Tatum exited the game to get treatment on the bench, but he was able to return shortly after being checked by medical staff. Everybody in the arena was worried about this situation, especially Brandy Cole, his mother.

Cameras caught a post-game moment between Tatum and Cole, who looked ready to get answers for this situation. A clip shared after the game shows Brandy Cole's willingness to talk with Magic players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Want me to go to the Orlando locker room?" Cole asked while Tatum said 'no' with his head.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jayson Tatum landed awkwardly after Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tried to block his dunk attempt, with the action of play resulting in a Flagrant 1 for KCP after referees considered it an excessively physical play.

JT stayed on the floor for an extended period before heading to the bench. Cameras caught the moment fans started to worry about the Boston Celtics star's well-being and the "MVP" chants that began after his fall.

Ad

However, Tatum was able to finish the Celtics's 103-86 win over the Orlando Magic: 17 points (8-of-22 from the field, including 1-of-8 from deep), grabbed 14 rebounds, dished four assists and completed one block and one assist in 40 minutes of play.

The Celtics took a 1-0 lead on Sunday, but Tatum's situation raised some eyebrows among the fan base.

Joe Mazzulla offers update on Jayson Tatum's health

After the game was over, Boston coach Joe Mazzulla addressed the media. Questions regarding Jayson Tatum's health were expected, but he poured water on any concerns fans might have.

Ad

Mazzulla said his star was fine after he was in pain following that play.

"He's good," Mazzulla said, per Noa Dalzell on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Losing Tatum at this point in the season would be painful for the Celtics. They just started their quest to defend their championship against a team with big players such as Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

The Boston Celtics remain strong candidates to win the title again, but the journey won't be easy. That said, having everybody healthy and available, especially their No. 1 player, will be mandatory to remain atop the league after the 2025 playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.