Watch: "Get activated then" - LeBron James shares a video of him goofing around in the gym during a workout session

LeBron James has been known to break out his dance moves when feeling the vibe. As fiercely competitive as the four-time MVP has been, there have been numerous times in the past when he just grooves into a beat from time to time. Whether it’s on the basketball court, the tunnel, or the gym, “King James” just knows how to hype himself up.

With a day off before the Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers game, LeBron James spent some time inside the gym working out. Blaring in the background was Sada Baby’s Aktivated, which got the four-time NBA champion to just move with the beat.

The 17x All-Star posted a story on his Instagram account with a vibrant:

“Get Activated Then”

The mood to hoof it was brought into the game against the Indiana Pacers, where he chose Pacers star Domantas Sabonis to be his dance partner. With the LA Lakers up by 12 late in the first quarter, LeBron James had Sabonis on the left side of the key for a one-on-one.

The ultra-versatile Lakers superstar used his footwork to force the big man into a funky dance step. A crossover and a step-back resulted in a fadeaway three-point shot that left Sabonis about two feet away before desperately lunging to recover. The Lakers’ lead, after that fancy shot went up to 12 and was one of several highlights in a dominating first half.

The upbeat mood that was very evident in the first half turned to frustration and disappointment by the middle of the fourth quarter. The LA Lakers allowed a 15-point lead to evaporate behind Caris LeVert’s 22 fourth-quarter points. It was yet another humiliating loss that’ll likely keep James from doing the salsa.

What more can LeBron James do for the LA Lakers?

Unlike their last meeting, LeBron James was unable to use "The Silencer" move on the Indiana Pacers.

The LA Lakers are clearly in turmoil. It seemed like the impressive win against the Utah Jazz just a few days ago was a lifetime away. Back to haunt them was another pitiful performance that has kept them from achieving what many expected from them.

Frank Vogel has been making headlines for the wrong reason in the past few weeks. There were already reports that he could have been fired if the team had not won against the Utah Jazz. The disappointing loss to the Pacers is already starting to re-ignite those calls for Vogel’s firing.

Dave McMenamin @mcten New story: Frank Vogel’s decision to bench Russell Westbrook was sanctioned by Lakers management, sources told ESPN. With the team teetering around .500 at the midway point, the staff in essence was told “you got to do what you got to do” with Westbrook es.pn/3nE7kDi New story: Frank Vogel’s decision to bench Russell Westbrook was sanctioned by Lakers management, sources told ESPN. With the team teetering around .500 at the midway point, the staff in essence was told “you got to do what you got to do” with Westbrook es.pn/3nE7kDi

Another crucial development in the game was Russell Westbrook’s benching in the most critical minutes of the game. Westbrook had another horrific shooting night, finishing 5-17 from the field. Vogel kept him out in the last 3:52 minutes of the game as the coach “played the guys who he thought could win them the game.”

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Frank Vogel benched Russell Westbrook for the final 3:52 minutes of the game



Westbrook finished the game 29.4% from the field 🥶 Frank Vogel benched Russell Westbrook for the final 3:52 minutes of the game Westbrook finished the game 29.4% from the field 🥶 https://t.co/QUgzFcRtJp

Through it all, LeBron James has been playing at an MVP level and sustaining his elite level. It’s unimaginable to think what more he cane do to save this season from spiraling out of control.

