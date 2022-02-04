Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo comes up with another hilarious dad joke on a flight with brother Thanasis

Reigning NBA Finals MVP and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is at it again as the league's funniest man. Giannis is back with his dad jokes and it is a "cold" one. Antetokounmpo shared a new joke on his social media accounts.

Giannis and his brother Thanasis were in a private jet when the younger Antetokounmpo quipped about telling a joke. The two-time MVP went on to get a blanket to give to his brother because he was going to tell a "very cold" joke.

"So when you're learning to ride the bike, right? What is the hardest part? The pavement. (Laughs). Man, that was cold."

It's not the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo has told a dad joke to his brother, online or to members of the media. Giannis has been at it since 2018 and he recently brought it during his postgame press conferences. Even though some of the media members did not laugh, Antetokounmpo really liked his jokes.

However, Thanasis was not amused by his latest joke. The older Antetokounmpo replied to his brother's post on Twitter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a lot of things to be cheerful about. He's still an NBA champion and reigning NBA Finals MVP. He was also just named to his sixth NBA All-Star Game to represent the Milwaukee Bucks. And to see more dad jokes from Giannis, you can watch the video below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo lead Bucks to a big win before four-game road trip

Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Washington Wizards.

After a disastrous performance against the Denver Nuggets, Giannis Antetokounmpo bounced back with a 112-98 win over the Washington Wizards last Tuesday. Giannis led the Bucks with a triple-double, dropping 33 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

The win gave Milwaukee an overall record of 32-21, which is good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. However, they are just a game behind the top spot, with the race atop the standings getting interesting. That makes the Bucks' upcoming four-game road trip crucial.

The Milwaukee Bucks head out west for a four-game road trip. Their first stop is in Portland to face off against the Trail Blazers on Friday night. The Bucks then visit Hollywood to face the LA Clippers and LA Lakers in three days.

The Bucks end their four-game road trip in the Valley against the league-leading Phoenix Suns. It's a rematch of last season's NBA Finals and their first matchup of the season. The Suns are playing great right now and surely have revenge on their minds.

Once the four-game road trip ends, the Bucks will be back at home for a more favorable schedule. They will play seven of their next eight games at Fiserv Forum, including a six-game homestand from February 14th to March 2nd.

