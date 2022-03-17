Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo drinks beer as tribute to Stone Cold Steve Austin on 3:16 Day

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-126 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night with a small sip of beer. "The Greek Freak" also paid homage to WWE legend and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In the postgame interview, Giannis was wearing a customized Steve Austin shirt that said, "Giannis 3:16." It was a tribute to the wrestling legend, who was well known for his "Austin 3:16" catchphrase. Wednesday's date was March 16 (3:16), so it was appropriate to drink beer and celebrate.

Antetokounmpo, a huge wrestling fan, was also wearing a WWE cap during the press conference. He brought beer and just took a sip because he doesn't like the taste of it. You can watch the clip below.

"If you know, you know. Hold on. I don't usually drink, but I'm gonna take a sip... I can't do it. I'm not that good... (Sips beer) Nasty. Hell, no," Giannis said.

It was another memorable press conference for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Entertainment has been a staple for the two-time MVP in almost every postgame interview. His dad jokes might be corny at times, but the superstar knows how to make people smile.

"The Greek Freak" has been a big fan of wrestling, watching WWE live events and shows on several occasions and even appearing on AEW last year. Giannis can also been wrestling his teammates on the court during warmups.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee Bucks to win over the Sacramento Kings

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another huge night for the Milwaukee Bucks last Wednesday. Antetokounmpo dropped 36 points against the Sacramento Kings in a 135-126 win at the Golden 1 Center. He also had 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Khris Middleton also had a big game with 32 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Jrue Holiday added 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals, while had 12 points and six rebounds.

"That's the beauty of this team, it's not always me. Everybody has to come in and do their part. One day it's going to be Jrue. One day it's going to be Khris. One day it's going to be me. That's how our team is built. You never know who it's going to be," Antetokounmpo said.

Wednesday's game was the Bucks' third straight game on the road, wherein they are 2-1. The Bucks will finish their four-game road trip on Saturday against the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

With their win, the Bucks improved their record to 44-26. They are now just two games behind the Miami Heat for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference standings. However, they are just a game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, with the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls not far behind.

