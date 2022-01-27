Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be goofy at postgame pressers, shows up with a bucket of chicken wings

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks were just stunned by the undermanned and emerging Cleveland Cavaliers. The loss marks one of the rare occasions this season that the Bucks have lost with the team’s Big 3 all available. Antetokounmpo was his usual dominant self but was unable to lead his team to the win.

A visibly tired Giannis Antetokounmpo came into the media room with something very interesting in his hands. No less than a bucket of chicken wings was ceremoniously placed on top of the table as he answered questions following the loss to the Cavs.

Amidst the surprise and chuckles of several journalists, Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t hold back himself from continuing his post-game snack.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Giannis really brought a bucket of wings to the postgame presser & started chowing down. 🤣 Giannis really brought a bucket of wings to the postgame presser & started chowing down. 🤣🍗 https://t.co/Eurg1kSl0E

With mouth still half-full, he bluntly stressed why the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the home team:

“We suck. We played bad. They made shots, they played good. They played better than us.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers also bared their teeth on defense tonight, which was the main reason for the Bucks’ loss. They are second in the league in points allowed with 102.2 OPPG and are third in defensive rating with 105 DRTG. The Evan Mobley-anchored defense limited the Bucks to only 99 points and 28.1% shooting from behind the arc.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s forgettable night included getting posterized by the rookie Evan Mobley with about two minutes left in the second quarter. The Greek Freak got a dose of his own medicine as he is usually the one who terrorizes opponents with rim-rattling slams.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA EVAN MOBLEY WITH THE HAMMER ON GIANNIS EVAN MOBLEY WITH THE HAMMER ON GIANNIS 💥 https://t.co/ac756yZ7TQ

Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton noted that the Cavs are a much better team than the one they defeated earlier in December. Cleveland got back at them in the rematch but the Big 3 wasn’t available due to injuries and virus protocols.

In their third meeting, Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Jrue Holiday fought a Cavs team that didn’t have Collin Sexton, Ricky Rubio and Lauri Markkanen. Behind contributions from all over the roster, particularly from bench players Kevin Love and Cedi Osman, Cleveland is showing they could be a problem in the postseason.

While the Bucks’ Big 3 and starters gave their usual contributions, the bench was thoroughly outplayed by the Cavs' second-stringers. Bench scoring was decisive in this game, with Milwaukee producing a horrific 15 points to Cleveland’s 57.

Are Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in trouble?

The Milwaukee Bucks, with a healthy Big 3, is still one of the favorites to win the NBA championship this season.

Despite the loss, the defending champs are only two games behind the Miami Heat, who hold the best record in the East. They were on a three-game winning run, which included wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls before the loss to the Cavs.

The Milwaukee Bucks are sixth in net rating a few games past the mid-way point of the season. More importantly, Giannis Antetokounmpo is squarely in the race for yet another MVP award due to his spectacular season. They also figure to get even better as Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo and Grayson Allen get their groove back

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks The Big 3 back in the starting lineup tonight. The Big 3 back in the starting lineup tonight. https://t.co/1GzmCbqfOe

Also Read Article Continues below

The reigning champs have stared down adversity before and came out on top. As long as their Big 3 is healthy, they should still be one of the elite teams across the NBA.

Edited by Parimal