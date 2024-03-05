WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo evidently struggles with Achilles injury during warmups leading to late scratch

Giannis Antetokounmpo has dealt with left knee tendinitis throughout a big chunk of this season, but the Milwaukee Bucks star managed to play through the majority of their games. However, Antetokounmpo is dealing with a new injury.

According to reports, Antetokounmpo is experiencing left Achilles tendinitis. The "Greek Freak" acquired the injury after scoring 46 points against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Antetokounmpo planned on playing against the LA Clippers on Monday but was scratched during the pregame warmups.

Before the matchup, Antetokounmpo tested his Achilles by taking some shots. However, his lower body couldn't handle the stress of taking jump shots. Giannis was documented walking away after a shot attempt then proceeded to do some light stretches. With Antetokounmpo grimacing in pain, Milwaukee decided he should sit out the game against LA.

How has Giannis Antetokounmpo performed this season despite constantly being on injury reports?

Giannis Antetokounmpo, as usual, has been fantastic for the Milwaukee Bucks (40-21) this season. Despite having to share the spotlight with Damian Lillard, it appears that having a fellow All-Star on the team didn't affect the way Antetokounmpo performed. What's even more impressive is the fact that Giannis had been playing through injury.

Only missing two games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. His elite performances have again helped the Milwaukee Bucks remain one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference as they rank second behind the Boston Celtics.

In December, Giannis proved why he's still a deserving MVP candidate after scoring a career-high 64 points against the Indiana Pacers. Not only did he set a record for himself, but he also notched the Bucks' single-game record.

A month before setting a career high in points, Antetokounmpo showcased his scoring prowess with 54 points also against the Pacers. However, they ended up losing. Giannis has also scored in the 40s in six games.

Thanks to his stellar performances, Giannis Antetokounmpo has remained within the top five candidates to potentially win the regular season MVP award this year. The "Greek Freak" is ranked third in the MVP ladder, lagging behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second place) and the reigning 2023 NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic (first place).

While it may seem like Jokic could win his third MVP award this season, Giannis winning it isn't out of the question. With 21 games remaining in the regular season, a lot of things could still change.