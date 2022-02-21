Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets incredibly emotional as he describes the surreal feeling of being inducted into the NBA 75 Anniversary Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo played a key part in helping LeBron James’ team eke a close win over Team Durant in the 2022 All-Star Game. The Greek Freak displayed his all-around brilliance, finishing with 30 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. Aside from getting the nod as a starter in the NBA’s mid-year festivities, the two-time MVP was also voted into the league’s top 75 players of all time.

After Team LeBron’s victory, Giannis Antetokounmpo answered a few questions from the media during the post-game interview. Antetokounmpo’s humility and respect for the game of basketball shone through when asked what it meant for him to be included in the NBA’s Diamond team.

The genuinely touched Greek international was overwhelmed with emotion when he shared his thoughts on the honor:

“Your name being called, going up there to shake their hands and just stand next to them, interact with them. It was amazing. I kinda teared up on stage. You know, because I'm not supposed to be here, man. Being among those guys is crazy."

"Your name being called, going up there to shake their hands and just stand next to them, interact with them. It was amazing. I kinda teared up on stage. You know, because I'm not supposed to be here, man. Being among those guys is crazy."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the youngest, at only 27-years-old, to be included in the NBA’s greatest collection of stars. His resume, though, speaks for itself, which is why he was unquestionably a part of the 75th Anniversary team.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ franchise player has a burgeoning cabinet of enviable individual awards. He has won Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, regular-season MVP twice, a Finals MVP and a Defensive Player of the Year awardee. More than anything else, he is known for ending the Bucks’ 50-year title drought when he led the team to the 2021 championship.

Even if Giannis Antetokounmpo suddenly has a change of heart and decides to retire, he is a shoo-in to become a basketball Hall-of-Fame member. To have accomplished everything he has done in just 9 years in the league is simply impressive, one that deserves a place in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Despite everything he has achieved, he remains a class act in the NBA. Giannis Antetokokounmpo doesn’t get involved in drama and just works like he hasn't won a thing in his basketball career. His chicken wing postgame interviews and dad jokes only endearing him to millions of basketball fans.

What’s next for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Milwaukee Bucks' chances of repeating as champs rests squarely on the shoulders of "The Greek Freak." [Photo: The Ringer]

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are in fifth place with a 36-24 record. However, they are only 2.5 games out of first place and are still waiting for starting center Brook Lopez to get back into the lineup. They’ve traded for versatile big man Serge Ibaka to make up for Lopez’s absence. Adding De’Andre Bembry into the mix could prove crucial to shoring up the Bucks’ defense on the wings.

While Khris Middleton has had an up-and-down season and with Jrue Holiday dealing with injuries, Giannis Antetokounpo has carried the team yet again. He is averaging 29.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and a career-high 6 assists per contest.

The Milwaukee Bucks remain confident that they can repeat themselves as champs as long as the youngest member of the 75th team is healthy and available.

