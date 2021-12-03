Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo gives his sneakers to a 6-year old fan in the stadium on his birthday in a wholesome courtside fan moment

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the most dominant forces in the entire league. The former NBA MVP and Finals MVP has continued to wow fans with his ability on the court. But it's not just Giannis' play on the basketball floor that makes him a sensation across the league. The superstar forward has become one of the faces of the league for his relationship with basketball fans around the world.

There's no doubt that Giannis has quickly become one of the most lovable players for fans to root for across the NBA. His personality and humility continue to draw fans to him as he's become a role model with the way he carries himself on and off the court. That personality was on display again after the Milwaukee Bucks' recent game. Giannis made a young child's night by rewarding him with a special gift. A 6-year-old fan was attending the Bucks game with a sign stating that it was his birthday and even wrote the phrase "Giannis I want your shoes." The Milwaukee Bucks superstar delivered, and rewarded the young fan with the birthday gift of a lifetime.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks This 6-year-old got the birthday present of a lifetime!! 💚 This 6-year-old got the birthday present of a lifetime!! 💚 https://t.co/qQTt2icwkW

It's always great to see some of the NBA players give back to basketball fans of all ages. This type of story especially hits home, as it's safe to say that Giannis just made a memory for that young fan that he will remember for the rest of his life. Giannis Antetokounmpo's popularity around the basketball world continues to climb quickly, as he's become one of the faces of the league and is expected to continue to be that figure for the foreseeable future. The 26-year-old superstar has been brilliant with his play this year for the Bucks yet again. Giannis is currently averaging 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks A near-triple double for Giannis tonight!!



40 PTS | 12 REB | 9 AST | 1 STL A near-triple double for Giannis tonight!! 40 PTS | 12 REB | 9 AST | 1 STL https://t.co/LtZDu3Xzmy

The Milwaukee Bucks have started to find their groove as of late as the team is currently riding an 8-game winning streak. After a slow start to the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season, which included a number of injuries to key players, the Bucks have quietly begun to climb up the standings in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are beginning to look like the team of old, as the defending NBA champions are starting to make some serious noise around the league. They currently find themselves in fourth place in the East, but remain just 1.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the best record in the conference. It seemed as if it was only a matter of time before Giannis and the Bucks caught fire, and it looks as if the defending NBA Champions are starting to get their groove back.

