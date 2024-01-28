WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously scans QR code mid-game to get free wings

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were cruising to a home win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Despite playing the second night of a back-to-back set, the Bucks played with more energy and focus on both ends of the court. A balanced attack led by Antetokounmpo’s game-high 30 points overwhelmed the visiting Pelicans.

With the two-time MVP and the starters getting an early rest, Bucks fans at Fiserv Forum gave the arena a party-like atmosphere. The fun goes up a notch every time New Orleans misses a free throw as the fans get free chicken wings.

Late in the fourth quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo joined the fray and did this:

The Pelicans’ backup forward Naji Marshall was at the free throw line with 2:47 left in the game. He muffed both of his attempts, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Once the QR code for the free dinner came up on the big screen almost everyone scanned it on their phones.

Giannis Antetokounmpo famously loves his chicken wings. He once started eating a bucket in front of reporters during a press conference. The Bucks were coming off a demoralizing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in January 2022 when the “Greek Freak” had to do his postgame interview.

Antetokounmpo almost didn’t hesitate to grab bite after bite while answering questions. While he is known to pull pranks from time to time, the All-Star forward clearly enjoyed his meal. He couldn’t wait to taste one even with the media all over him for the lopsided loss to the Cavaliers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scanned the QR code for a fan

Giannis Antetokounmpo scanned the code not for himself but for a fan sitting behind the Milwaukee Bucks bench. When the QR code flashed across the screen, he asked the said fan for her phone before using it to ensure she got a free dinner. It was a gesture that she will likely remember for the rest of her life.

The newly-named Eastern Conference All-Star team captain likely doesn't have to worry about chicken wings for dinner. Milwaukee will not hesitate to arrange that for him if that is what he wants every postgame at home or on the road.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a stellar outing yet again. He finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals. More importantly, he led the team to a bounce-back victory after a frustrating 112-100 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

