Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo hits clutch step-back 3 vs Brooklyn Nets with 18 seconds to go to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as Milwaukee Bucks' all-time leading scorer

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big night on Thursday. He led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 120-119 OT win against the Brooklyn Nets while surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

With the game on the line, Antetokounmpo shot a step-back 3-pointer with less than 20 seconds left on the clock to send the contest to OT. The three points saw the "Greek Freak" pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as Milwaukee's scoring leader.

Abdul-Jabbar previously held the record at 14,211 points, scored in 467 games over six seasons from 1969 to 1975. It took Antetokounmpo 652 games over nine seasons to cross that mark.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Giannis passed Kareem to become the Bucks All-Time Scoring Leader on a clutch stepback three!



Giannis passed Kareem to become the Bucks All-Time Scoring Leader on a clutch stepback three! https://t.co/uygOa24Rhi

While Antetokounmpo has done plenty to prove his worth as a player, his performance against the title-contending Nets only adds to the legend.

He ended the night with 44 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists on a highly efficient 14-21 shooting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stakes his claim on the MVP award

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores off a dunk

Giannis Antetokounmpo's development as a player has been amazing to witness. Adding new tools to his bag each season, the 27-year old has taken the NBA by storm at a very young age.

Antetokounmpo currently ranks third on the NBA's MVP ladder, behind Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Denver's Nikola Jokic.

The race for the MVP award is tight, to say the least. However, considering Antetokounmpo's overall performance this season, he has a good chance of winning the award.

Antetokounmpo is enjoying one of the best individual seasons in NBA history. He is averaging a career-high 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 55.2% from the field.

While his offensive contributions have been impressive, Antetokounmpo also leads the NBA Defensive Player of the Year race. He is averaging 1.45 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

Making a statement on both ends of the floor, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar is staking a solid claim to the MVP honors.

Coming off a relatively short offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks endured ups and downs this season, much like any other team. However, with Milwaukee returning to playoff form, it's difficult to rule them out of the title race.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh