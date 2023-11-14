WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo makes ridiculous buzzer-beating 3-pt shot to eclipse 500 made 3s

Giannis Antetokounmpo nailed his 500th career 3-pointer as a buzzer-beater to end the first quarter of the Chicago Bulls-Milwaukee Bucks game. Giannis, not known for his long-range efficiency, laced up a fadeaway 3-point shot from the corner to give the Bucks a staggering 35-18 advantage.

Antetokounmpo has been a career 28.6% 3-point shooter. That underwhelming number is the primary reason behind him taking 11 seasons to hit the 500 3-pointers mark. He shot 34.7% from deep in his rookie season, which remains his best shooting season from the arc for his career.

However, Giannis doesn't hesitate to pull up for a deep ball now and then. He seemed to make the right call when attempting a tough one to close the first quarter against the Bulls on Monday. Here's the clip:

Antetokounmpo had 13 points in the first quarter. He shot five-of-six from the floor, including the impeccable fadeaway 3-pointer to close the first frame. The two-time NBA MVP also stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds in the first 12 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. looking to halt 2-game skid as Damian Lillard returns

The new-look Milwaukee Bucks are off to an underwhelming start. They have recorded four losses in their first nine games. Some of their losses have been outright embarrassing, while their wins have been close ones. Damian Lillard missed the last two games due to calf strain, contributing to their two-game skid entering Monday's contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has waged a lone battle during that stretch, recording a 54-point and 35-point outing in successive appearances. Lillard's return will provide some relief to the Bucks, who are in desperate need of more contributions from the rest of their players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's elite scoring efficiency hasn't made much difference in the last two games. The Bucks have been mediocre down the stretch and struggled in half-court offense in Lillard's absence. They will hope those issues get resolved against the lowly-ranked Bulls.

Lillard has taken his time thus far to regain his grove, shooting two-of-seven. He has three turnovers and two assists to show for. Giannis has again looked like the only difference-maker. The Bucks will hope Dame gets into his rhythm as the game progresses, especially with the team holding a comfortable lead.