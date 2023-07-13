Giannis Antetokounmpo traveled to Beijing and Guangzhou last week to promote his upcoming new shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 5, and connect with fans in China.

The Bucks star posted a video of his trip to a Chinese school, where he attempted to say a sentence in Chinese on Twitter. It was a wholesome and endearing moment for Antetokounmpo and his young fans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 Been a long time since I've been in a classroom Been a long time since I've been in a classroom https://t.co/sZewTBX1ao

"So, I know how to say 'Ngo Hai Tze Mo Ko,'" Antetokounmpo said.

His presence received applause and joy from the kids in the classroom as Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most renowned NBA athletes.

The Zoom Freak 5 is scheduled to hit store shelves during the summer with a retail price of $140. The specs and materials used for the shoe are yet to be revealed by Nike.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's NBA career

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 10 NBA seasons after being selected 15th in the 2013 draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He has career averages of 22.6 points (53.7% shooting, including 28.7% from 3-point range) and 9.6 rebounds per game.

He has been an MVP twice (2019 and 2020) and won an NBA championship during the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

As a seven-time All-Star, the "Greek Freak" is widely recognized as one of the league's most dominant players today. His size and athleticism are combined with his ability to speed the ball up the floor in transition and his low-post scoring. Besides offense, Antetokounmpo is no slouch as the defensive end as he won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020 and has been included in All-Defensive first team four times (2019-2022).

Antetokounmpo delivered Milwaukee's first championship since 1971 when he put up incredible numbers in the 2021 finals.

Against the Phoenix Suns, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 ppg (61.8% shooting, including 20.0% from 3-point range), 13.2 rpg and 5.0 assists per game.

He had an iconic performance during Game 6 as the Bucks led the Suns 3-2. The Bucks superstar dropped 50 points (16-for-25 shooting, including 1-for-3 from 3-point range), 14 rebounds and five blocks to secure the title.

It was a great way to end an incredible postseason and finals run after getting eliminated in the second round of the 2020 playoffs by the Miami Heat.

