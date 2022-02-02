Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo's wholesome reaction after he is presented with boxes of Oreo cereal, a gift from a South Korean fan

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his much-proclaimed love for Oreos have apparently gotten him two boxes of Oreo cereal from a Bucks fan living in South Korea.

The two boxes of Oreo cereal were delivered to the NBA superstar by ESPN's Stephen Watson, who covers the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks fan living in South Korea, realizing that production of the cereal was discontinued in the United States, sent Giannis Antetokounmpo two boxes.

Antetokounmpo, upon receiving the cereal said:

"Thank you, thank you. I'll enjoy it, trust me. Thank you. Tell him I said thank you."

Giannis Antetokounmpo, in one of his previous post-game interviews, talked about how much he loved Oreos, saying it was basically a snack for him on a nightly basis and that it was a revelation for him to have them with milk. He also spoke about how he spent his paychecks on the cookies instead of buying cars or chains when he realized he had money in the bank.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks repeat as champions?

Antetoukounmpo against the Cleveland Cavaliers

No doubt the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo are looking to repeat and defend their title and establish their names among the pantheon of all-time greats the league has ever seen.

The Bucks are currently seeded fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 32-21 record and are less than two games behind leaders the Chicago Bulls. Getting home court advantage is vital in the postseason and that will surely be the focus of attention for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

The Greek Freak is currently averaging 28.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6 assists while shooting the ball over 53% from the field and better than 72% from the free throw line. His three-point accuracy is at 27.7% for the season and that seems to be the only chink in his armor at the moment.

After finally surrounding their two-time MVP with All-Star caliber players like Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, the Milwaukee Bucks captured the NBA championship last season by beating teams like the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets in the East. In all likelihood, these are the two teams they will have to conquer again if they are to win a title this season.

The Bucks are ranked ninth in the league in both offensive and defensive ratings and have players like Holiday and Antetokounmpo who play at an All-NBA level and excel on both ends of the floor. Brook Lopez is also a vital part of the franchise and the Bucks need him more than Bobby Portis if they are to repeat as champions.

