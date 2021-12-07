Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo sends a fan in a frenzy by gifting his jersey to him on his 27th birthday

Giannis Antetokoumpo turned 27 on Monday. On his special day, the NBA champion decided to give his fans something to celebrate. Giannis gifted a lucky fan his match jersey after the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was elated and kept screaming with joy after getting Antetokounmpo's jersey.

His reaction after receiving the jersey was priceless and certainly shows how much love the fans in Milwaukee have for the Greek Freak. It makes sense since Giannis delivered the city with their first championship in 50 years. A video of the beautiful incident was posted to the Milwaukee Bucks' Instagram account, where the kid was heard yelling:

"I got the jersey"

He then looked at the camera and waved his hands in amusement. The young fan will certainly cherish this moment for the rest of his life. This is not the first time Giannis Antetkounmpo has done something like this for his fans. There have been previous instances where he has given his game shoes and jerseys to the fans. It's a great gesture by the two-time MVP as it leaves a big smile on the faces of these youngsters who look up to him.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo help the Milwaukee Bucks win another championship this season?

Giannis Antetokounmpo with after the 2021 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Milwaukee Bucks started their season slowly, but have now picked up the pace and are looking like title contenders. Everyone discounted them last season but the team stood together and fought their way through to win the championship. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big role to play in that victory. The Greek Freak averaged 30.2 PPG, 12.8 RPG and 5.1 APG in the 21 playoff games he played.

He elevated his game when they reached the NBA Finals. The Bucks were 2-0 down and needed a special effort to fight their way back into the series. It was Giannis who then led the troops and guided them to a 4-2 series win. The Greek Freak averaged 35.2 PPG, 13.2 RPG and 5.0 APG in the six-game series to win the Finals MVP trophy.

Milwaukee had the shortest offseason as two of their players were busy with the Olympics. This hampered their preparations as they came into the regular season with fatigued players. Milwaukee were 4-6 earlier on in the season. However, they picked up the pace along the season and now hold a 16-9 record and sit in third position in the West.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having a stunning season, where he is averaging 27.6 PPG. His shooting has improved massively and his ability in the paint has gotten better as well.

He has the support of other teammates like Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, both of whom have been playing well this season. The team is a well-balanced unit and everything seems to be clicking for them currently.

If everything works well until the end of the season, there is no doubt that the Milwaukee Bucks can defend their championship win.

