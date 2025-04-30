Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton's father John's heated exchange goes viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were sent packing by Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers after a shocking end to Game 5. The Bucks were up by seven with 40 seconds left in overtime, but the Pacers went on an 8-0 run to steal the game and win the series 4-1.

After the game, Antetokounmpo was caught by cameras having a heated exchange with Haliburton's father, John Haliburton. They dapped each other as a sign of respect, but the two were literally head-to-head in an intense conversation before people separated them.

"The Greek Freak" gave John a nod and acknowledgement after it happened, though Bennedict Mathurin seemingly wanted a piece of him. Things did calm down as Antetokounmpo shook hands with other players such as James Johnson, who also had a conversation with the two-time NBA MVP.

Here's the video of Giannis Antetokounmpo and John Haliburton:

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

