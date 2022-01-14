Watch: Golden State Warriors fan cries happy tears after catching Steph Curry's towel

Steph Curry knows how to win hearts. Even as the Golden State Warriors suffered a blowout 99-118 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Curry made it a night to remember for at least one Dubs fan. Following the lopsided loss to the Bucks at Fiserv Forum, Curry threw his towel to a female fan in the stands as he made his way to the locker room. The woman was so surprised by Steph Curry's gesture that she was soon overwhelmed with tears of joy.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors This Dubs fan cried happy tears after catching Steph’s towel 🥺 This Dubs fan cried happy tears after catching Steph’s towel 🥺😊 https://t.co/WNBlFkKMC4

Steph Curry's gesture was particularly touching given that the lady was showing her support for the Golden State Warriors in Milwaukee's home arena. She was rightfully rewarded for her loyalty with the Curry towel possibly becoming a piece of invaluable memorabilia for her in years to come.

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors routed by Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks

The contest against the Milwaukee Bucks didn't have too many happy moments for Steph Curry, though. The Golden State Warriors point-guard had just 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting as the Warriors gave up a 38-77 deficit to the Bucks at half-time. Overall, it was a forgetable night for the visitors as they shot under 35.0% from the field and committed 15 turnovers in the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee's dominant performance. Antetokounmpo brought up his 28th career triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Antetokounmpo shot nearly 65% from the field (11-of-17) while also recording three blocked shots. Khris Middleton (23 points, 5-of-7 from downtown and seven assists) and Bobby Portis (20 points and seven rebounds) complemented Giannis' effort.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks



: @paysbig Giannis has tied Michael Jordan for 18th all-time in triple-doubles with 28. Giannis has tied Michael Jordan for 18th all-time in triple-doubles with 28.🎰: @paysbig https://t.co/NqBSzGLAaD

The Warriors are in the middle of a rough stretch, having lost four of their last five NBA games. Head coach Steve Kerr, however, isn't too bothered about the Warriors' recent form or the manner of his team's loss against Milwaukee. Kerr told the media after the game:

"I'm not that concerned. I know we just got our butts kicked but we're just in a rough patch in our season. It happens to every team, every year, pretty much, with very few exceptions. We're in a little bit of a rutt. When we play the team that was ready and played a great, great first half... We're a little bit out of sorts and we've just got to get back on track and we will."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors “It happens to every team, every year.”



Kerr talks about the Dubs’ recent struggles “It happens to every team, every year.”Kerr talks about the Dubs’ recent struggles https://t.co/6lDoRd7yLb

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will have an opportunity to get their revenge on the Milwaukee Bucks at least one more time during the regular season. The Warriors will have that chance when they host the Bucks at Chase Center on 12 March 2022.

Edited by Parimal