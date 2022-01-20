Watch: Golden State Warriors stars featuring Steph Curry and Klay Thompson enjoy a baseball session after practice 

Golden State Warriors players, including Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, were seen enjoying a game of baseball during a recent practice session. The former was mostly in the stands watching as a spectator, while the latter was in the middle of all the action, striking the ball around fiercely.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



The Dubs' broke out the bats today Get buckets. Hit dingers.The Dubs' broke out the bats today Get buckets. Hit dingers.The Dubs' broke out the bats today ⚾️ https://t.co/i7QgLcCRb3

The Dubs seem to be in great spirits ahead of their next game against the Indiana Pacers. Golden State has gone through a rough patch over the last two weeks, losing five times across eight appearances. Nevertheless, they returned to form with a 102-86 win over the Detroit Pistons.

They will be eager to carry that momentum forward in their remaining six matches of a seven-game homestand.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson shine in Golden State Warriors' latest win

Steph Curry seemed to have broken his shooting slump against the Pistons.

Steph Curry has been in a shooting slump since Christmas but is starting to rediscover his mojo of late. The two-time MVP has recorded back-to-back games shooting at least 45% from the floor in his last two outings for the first time since December 20th.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson also recorded his best shooting game of the season in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Pistons. He scored a team-high 21 points, shooting six of 13 from the floor, including three of eight from the 3-point line. Thompson, along with Curry, were the architects of the Dubs' formidable showing against Detroit.

With forward Draymond Green sidelined indefinitely, the "Splash Brothers" finding their rhythm is exactly what the Golden State Warriors need to get back on track. The Dubs, surprisingly, haven't been able to win consecutive games since January 3rd. Their offense has been disappointing during that stretch.

The Warriors have missed Green's playmaking and ability to break down opposition defenses. Their overall shooting hasn't been that great either as they haven't been able to generate as many great looks as they could with Green on the floor.

It will be interesting to see if Steph Curry and Klay Thompson can continue to shoot as efficiently as they did against the Pistons moving forward. If they manage to replicate that, it will get difficult for opposing defenses to contain the Warriors' lethal offense that also features Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

Also Read Article Continues below

Steve Kerr's men happen to have an easier schedule over their next few games. Consequently, they will be looking to capitalize on it and earn comfortable wins even in Green's absence.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra