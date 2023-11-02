Watch: Gradey Dick shows off immaculate parkour before Toronto Raptors picked him at 13th in 2023 NBA draft

Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick is a promising young talent who was drafted at No. 13 in June. While many of his fans vouched for him before entering the league, Dick has a goofy side when off the court that doesn't match the intensity he shows on the hardwood.

Before getting drafted, Gradey Dick and his college teammates posted several hilarious TikTok videos together. These include some parkour clips of Dick showing off his insane athleticism.

The Toronto Raptors are off to a horrible start

In the absence of Fred VanVleet, the Toronto Raptors find themselves lacking the offensive firepower necessary to make a meaningful impact in half-court situations. Toronto doesn't yet have the perfect replacement for VanVleet, their former starting point guard who departed to the Houston Rockets in free agency, leaving a significant void in the team's offensive capabilities.

As a consequence, the Raptors rank at the bottom of the league, scoring a mere 81 points per 100 half-court possessions this season.

Several critical concerns plague the Raptors and their new coach, Darko Rajaković, when operating in half-court scenarios. Firstly, their inability to convert when driving to the basket is a glaring issue. Entering Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto was shooting a woeful 30.1% on driving attempts, a statistic that places them at the very bottom of the NBA.

Secondly, when relying on backup point guard Malachi Flynn, the Raptors' offensive productivity takes a significant hit. The team averages a mere 80 points per 100 possessions when Flynn is on the court, representing a substantial drop of over 28 points per 100 possessions in comparison to when he is not playing.

However, it's essential to recognize that Fred VanVleet had his shortcomings as well. The Toronto Raptors often struggled to finish at the rim, even with him taking charge as the floor general. Among players who attempted at least 1,000 field goals last season, VanVleet held the lowest field-goal percentage at 39.3%. Despite those inefficient figures, he was still a valuable piece for the Raptors.

What Toronto needs to do is find the most efficient if not perfect point guard who can help it create better shot opportunities.