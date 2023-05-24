Watch- Grant Williams gets revenge as he blocks Jimmy Butler in NBA Finals Game 4

Grant Williams finally had the upper hand against Jimmy Butler, delivering a clean block on Butler's shot during the 4th quarter. With nearly nine minutes remaining and the Miami Heat trailing by nine points, Butler, the Heat's key player, attempted a mid-range jumper over Williams in an effort to spark a comeback. However, Williams successfully shut down Butler's attempt, halting any potential comeback.

While Jayson Tatum is often considered Butler's primary rival, Grant Williams emerged as another competitor during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Williams made a three-pointer over Butler, engaging in some trash talk. In response, Butler retaliated by executing an impressive and-one play, leading to a heated argument between the two players.

The rivalry continued in Game 3 when Butler again hit an and-one play over Williams, prompting him to point at Williams, implying another foul had been committed. After these intense moments, Williams finally gained his revenge by stopping Butler's shot.

Jimmy Butler fails to complete the sweep

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three

Coming into Game 4 with a home-court advantage, the Miami Heat were expected to sweep the Boston Celtics and move on to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, that didn't happen as the Celtics pulled off a huge comeback with a dominant 116-99 victory. While Jimmy Butler still put up an efficient scoring night, he wasn't exactly hitting his shots the way he did in previous games.

Butler contributed across various statistical categories, accumulating 29 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, his individual efforts were insufficient to prevent Jayson Tatum and the Celtics from extending the series.

Tatum had a remarkable performance in Game 4, recording a significant double-double of 33 points and 11 rebounds, a significant improvement compared to his lackluster showing in Game 3.

The Heat and Celtics will now return to the Garden for Game 5, where Tatum's continued focus could once again challenge Jimmy Butler and potentially force a Game 6.

