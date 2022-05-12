Watch: Grizzlies arena plays 'Whoop That Trick' to mock Steph Curry for his pre-game comments, Draymond Green starts dancing to it

Draymond Green, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one of the best teams in the history of the sport. What stands out, however, is the mental fortitude they possess to defeat their opposition.

Green, who has a reputation for being a vocal and expressive player on the court, once again made headlines. It was for his display alongside two-time NBA 'MVP' Steph Curry prior to their game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The incident was done as a clear jab back at Curry, whose pregame comments made their way around the league.

The Warriors duo were seen dancing to the track 'Whoop That Trick' by artist Terence Howard. An act of playful banter from the pair, in light of their crucial 'Game 5' game against the Grizzlies.

Footage of the incident can be seen below.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry watching the PA play ‘Whoop that Trick’. Draymond Green enjoying it. Steph Curry watching the PA play ‘Whoop that Trick’. Draymond Green enjoying it. https://t.co/R2TP1AFnHT

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are currently engaged in a vehement battle for bragging rights in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. The victor is scheduled to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

The series has seen some intense battles between the likes of Steph Curry, Ja Morant, Draymond Green and the Grizzlies. 'Game 1' of the Semi Finals between the franchise saw Curry passionately express himself, which was preceded by a clutch block on Morant.

Following which in 'Game 2', Morant had some choice words for Steph Curry in retaliation for his comments in the wake of their 'Game 1' defeat. If you are under the impression that the situation may have deescalated, make no mistake, the temperature has merely begun to rise.

'Game 3' witnessed an unfortunate series of events that has essentially seen Ja Morant out injured for the remainder of the playoffs. It came in the aftermath of an accidental collision with Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole.

The incident led to Morant taking to Twitter to voice his thoughts on the scuffle, to which the 'All-Star' tweeted:

"Broke The Code"

The dig comes at the expense of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr regarding his comments on the Dillon Brooks and Gary Payton incident, which left the Warriors player out with a fractured elbow.

Trash talk and aggressive play have shown a new era is on the horizon in the NBA. The young Grizzlies core making it abundantly clear they are not going to be on the verge of being stepped over.

NBA franchises are known to be notorious for their treatment of opposing players, provided they have an abysmal performance.

Steph Curry, Warriors and the Playoffs

Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Five

The Memphis Grizzlies have remained defiant throughout the entire playoffs. They have once again shown that they have no quits in them, with or without franchise player Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies have shown resilience and perseverance, winning a mandatory 'Game 5', after trailing the Warriors '3-1. They now have a chance to once again level the playing field, heading into another must-win matchup.

The series, still in the favor of the Golden State Warriors, could go either way, if history is anything to go by.

