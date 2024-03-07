WATCH: Heartwarming moment as Kyrie Irving sells first pair of ANTA KAI 1 to son

Kyrie Irving's historic moment of selling the first pair of his newest signature shoes had an added emotional touch, as it was purchased by his two-year-old son with the assistance of his wife. Chinese company ANTA officially released the KAI 1s for purchase on Wednesday at the Sneaker Politics store in Dallas.

The ANTA KAI 1 “Artist On Court” sneakers were available on a first-come, first-served basis, but Kyrie Irving's family was the first in line, including his wife Marlene Wilkerson and their children.

Their son, Kaire, was officially the first customer, with Kyrie Irving acting as the cashier. Kaire, assisted by Marlene, placed dollars in front of the Dallas Mavericks guard to buy the shoes.

Watch the heartwarming moment below:

Irving also shared a moment with the next customer in line, who had waited overnight to buy a pair. He also shared some words with the crowd that had gathered at Sneaker Politics for the release.

The KAI 1s have been released globally and retail for $125 in the United States. ANTA described the sneakers as a cultural mosaic curated by the illustrious Black Footwear Design Director Jared Subawon.

More colorways of the ANTA KAI 1 will be launched in the upcoming months.

Why did Kyrie Irving leave Nike?

Nike had been manufacturing Kyrie Irving's signature shoes since 2014 until it terminated its partnership with the athlete in November 2022.

Irving's contract with Nike was originally scheduled to end in October 2023, but the sportswear giant ended the relationship early after Irving shared a link to an antisemitic film on social media.

In its statement regarding the suspension of the partnership with Irving, the company stated:

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism.” It went on to add, “We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

Shetellia Riley Irving, Irving’s agent, said:

“We mutually decided to part ways and we just wish Nike all the best."

Irving signed a five-year footwear and apparel deal with ANTA in June 2023.

As part of his agreement with ANTA, Irving serves as the Chinese company's chief creative officer for basketball. He recently embarked on a promotional tour in China.

ANTA's roster of NBA players includes Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson, OKC Thunder wing Gordon Hayward, Warriors big man Kevon Looney, Mavericks center Daniel Gafford and Knicks big Precious Achiuwa.

Over the years, ANTA's roster has featured players such as Kevin Garnett, Luis Scola, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Terance Mann and James Wiseman.