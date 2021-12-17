Watch: "High, higher, highest" - LeBron James showcases unreal athleticism with a majestic mid-air block, later ruled as goaltend

LeBron James continues to display his unreal athleticism at the age of 36, his year 19 in the NBA. The LA Lakers talisman recently reposted a video of him swatting a shot attempt mid-air against the Dallas Mavericks.

"HIGH.. HIGHER…HIGHEST"

LeBron James almost reached the top of the backboard on that block attempt. It was eventually considered a goaltend though. Had it been given in favor of James and the Lakers, it would have easily ranked among the 'King's' top three or five defensive plays ever.

The LA Lakers won that game against the Dallas Mavericks 107-104 in OT. Rookie Austin Reaves hit a match-winning three with just a second left on the game-clock as LA recorded its third consecutive win. It's only the second time that the Purple and Gold have managed to win at least three games on the trot this term.

LeBron James and LA Lakers in winning form lately

The LA Lakers struggled at the start of the campaign and had to fight hard to earn wins. They were 10-11 at one stage and looked completely out of sorts. Their performances have improved since then, though, as they have now recorded eight wins in their last 12 matches. The Lakers are now 16-13 for the season and are seeded fifth in the Western Conference.

LeBron James has been instrumental in this turnaround for the 17-time NBA champions. He has played in nine full games over their last 12 outings and has looked healthy after struggling with injuries at the start of the campaign.

The 'King' is averaging 29.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks during this period. He has shot 51.6% from the field and 36% from the 3-point line during this stretch.

LeBron James has powered the Lakers to six wins in those nine games. The four-time NBA champion leads the team in minutes (37.1), points (26.9) and steals (1.8) per game. James' health is key to LA's success. The front office was expecting the likes of Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis to carry the majority of the load, but that hasn't been the case.

Nevertheless, with LeBron James playing the way he has, and his health not a concern, the Lakers will only be expected to improve from here on. They face a tough stretch ahead, though, with several players, including Westbrook, sidelined because of Covid protocols for at least ten days.

During this phase, the Lakers will be playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets. It will be interesting to see if LeBron James can single-handedly manage the workload during this stretch and lead the Lakers to a few more wins before the year ends.

