Watch: "I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight" - Former MVP makes a cracking joke about Sacramento Kings hiring Warriors assistant Mike Brown

Golden State Warriors star player Steph Curry reacted hilariously when asked about Mike Brown's appointment as the new Sacramento Kings head coach. In a span of 24 hours, Brown was appointed as the head coach for two teams, the first being the Kings and the second being the Warriors, who appointed him as the stand-in coach in the absence of Steve Kerr.

The 52-year-old has been an assistant coach for the Warriors since 2016 and has previously taken over the head coaching position in the absence of Kerr. He now has a 12-0 record as the coach of the Warriors in the playoffs. Steph Curry was a big part of the Game 4 win as he scored 18 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter to lead the way from the front. When asked about Brown in his courtside walk-off, he said:

"A lot of history made, he's named head coach twice in 24 hours. I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight. I don't know how to explain all this. We're obviously happy for him and his next gig, but for him to step up at the last minute with coach Kerr out, that's what we're about."

joked with "I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight." @StephenCurry30 joked with @JaredSGreenberg after Mike Brown stepped in as head coach for the Game 4 win. "I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight."@StephenCurry30 joked with @JaredSGreenberg after Mike Brown stepped in as head coach for the Game 4 win. https://t.co/SjxnVAXFoi

Curry later cleared in his post-game interview that he did not mean to take a dig at the Kings and was only being appreciative of Mike Brown.

The Warriors took their first lead in the game with only 45.7 seconds to play. They were unable to make their shots until the fourth quarter. Steph Curry took control of things down the stretch. He nailed some vital free throws and made some big buckets down the stretch to help the Dubs grab a 101-98 win on the night.

Game 5: Wed. 9:30pm/et on TNT Steph Curry poured in 18 CLUTCH points to lead the @warriors to the comeback win in Game 4 after not having led the entire game! #DubNation @StephenCurry30 : 32 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 4 3PMThe Warriors lead the series 3-1Game 5: Wed. 9:30pm/et on TNT Steph Curry poured in 18 CLUTCH points to lead the @warriors to the comeback win in Game 4 after not having led the entire game! #DubNation@StephenCurry30: 32 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 4 3PMThe Warriors lead the series 3-1Game 5: Wed. 9:30pm/et on TNT https://t.co/BubBHpz37l

How impressive has Steph Curry been in the playoffs?

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Game Four

Steph Curry has been in stellar form since returning from a foot injury. The former MVP missed the last 12 games of the season but showed no signs of rustiness when he returned to the court for the playoffs. He showed great character coming off the bench and proved to be the difference-maker in the series against the Denver Nuggets.

Steph Curry came off the bench for four games and started the fifth one. He averaged 30 minutes per game and racked up 28 PPG and 5.4 APG while shooting 50% from the field and 40.4% from three-point range. His contributions helped the Warriors dominate the Nuggets and grab a 4-1 win to advance into the next round.

95.7 The Game @957thegame With that three, Steph Curry is the first player in NBA history to make 500 career playoff 3-pointers With that three, Steph Curry is the first player in NBA history to make 500 career playoff 3-pointers 🐐 https://t.co/YJkGCedLWk

The Dubs were set to face the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round. This was expected to be a thrilling series and it delivered as expected right from Game 1. Even though the Warriors have a 3-1 lead, the Grizzlies have made them work hard every game.

Steph Curry has proven to be brilliant for them. He is averaging 28.3 PPG and 6.5 APG in the series. His three-point shooting has taken a significant dip at 31.1% from beyond the arc, but Curry would be happy to see his team win games.

32 PTS - 8 ASTS - 4 3PT Steph Curry in 4 games vs. the Grizzlies as the Warriors take a 3-1 series lead24 PTS - 4 ASTS - 5 3PT27 PTS - 8 ASTS - 3 3PT30 PTS - 6 ASTS - 2 3PT32 PTS - 8 ASTS - 4 3PT Steph Curry in 4 games vs. the Grizzlies as the Warriors take a 3-1 series lead 🔥24 PTS - 4 ASTS - 5 3PT27 PTS - 8 ASTS - 3 3PT30 PTS - 6 ASTS - 2 3PT32 PTS - 8 ASTS - 4 3PT https://t.co/03G0lbQP3V

The 34-year-old has the experience of playing on the biggest stage but has always been criticized for not being able to deliver when it matters. He has the chance to do it on his own this season and Steph Curry will certainly take on this challenge with open arms.

The team is good and has all the tools necessary to succeed. They are just one win away from making the Conference Finals and if they play to their strengths, Steph Curry and co. can also go on to win the NBA championship, which will be a great deal for the whole of the Bay Area.

