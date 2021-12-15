Watch: "I was about to hit you with the KD 'yeah'" - Steph Curry's hilarious response to Charles Barkley

In light of a record-breaking night for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, the Warriors' win against the New York Knicks was preceded by some trouble ahead of the game.

In an interview with Charles Barkley of NBA on TNT after the game, Barkley mentioned the difficulties faced by Curry ahead of his big night. The Warriors experienced some plane trouble ahead of their arrival in New York after an arduous game against the Indiana Pacers.

In a good mood on the back of a win and a historic night, Steph Curry had time to make jokes about Barkley's dry statement.

"Yeah, I was about to hit you with the KD 'yeah.' Yeah, you're right."

Curry was drawing a reference to Charles Barkley's short interview with Kevin Durant after a Brooklyn Nets game last season. The Warriors' star made it a point to respond wittily to Barkey's bluntly worded statement.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 😂💀 Charles Barkley's reaction to Kevin Durant giving him a one-word answer... 😂💀 Charles Barkley's reaction to Kevin Durant giving him a one-word answer... https://t.co/v8axkeCsRn

The events leading up to Steph Curry's historical night

Steph Curry warms up ahead of the Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks game

Steph Curry's record-breaking night has been something fans have been looking forward to. With the Golden State Warriors guard on the verge of breaking the record, the anticipation had people on the edge of their seats during the games.

However, the events leading up to the game against New York do add to the overall drama. Following the win in Indiana, which saw most of the roster play, the Golden State Warriors were set to play the New York Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back on the road.

The situation would only worsen when mechanical issues affected the team plane. Forced to stay the night in Indiana, the fatigued Warriors' team flew out of Indiana to New York on Tuesday morning to face the Knicks.

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe The Warriors are stuck in Indianapolis due to mechanical issues with their plane, sources to tell me and @anthonyVslater . They are staying overnight and leaving for New York on a Tuesday morning. They are schedule the Knicks tomorrow on a back-to-back. The Warriors are stuck in Indianapolis due to mechanical issues with their plane, sources to tell me and @anthonyVslater. They are staying overnight and leaving for New York on a Tuesday morning. They are schedule the Knicks tomorrow on a back-to-back.

While the fatigue experienced by the Golden State Warriors was a handicap, the side banded together around Steph Curry's monumental achievement. Curry led the Warriors to a 105-96 win over the New York Knicks after passing Ray Allen as the NBA's leader in three-pointers made early in the first quarter itself.

It was an excellent overall performance in which he recorded 22 points with three rebounds and three assists. Curry also hit consecutive baskets late in the third quarter to give the Golden State Warriors a comfortable lead heading forward.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the back of a historic night, the Golden State Warriors also found themselves in the top spot in the Western Conference table. Emerging as title favorites this season, the Warriors will look to continue their dominance through the regular-season on the back of their superstar's efforts.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra