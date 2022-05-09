Watch: "I'm debuting a new type of sweep" - NBA analyst gets an actual broom on a basketball talk show, believes Suns will prevail over Mavs in six

Fox Sports' morning show co-host Kevin Wildes has commented on the semifinals matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns.

Wildes believes the Suns could win the series in six games, terming it as a sweep of sorts.

First Things First @FTFonFS1

Sweep in 4 — conventional sweep

Sweep in 5 — gentlemen's sweep

Sweep in 6 — the Drake sweep

Suns in 6." — "I thought the Mavs were going to get swept. But I brought my broom bc I'm debuting a new type of sweep.Sweep in 4 — conventional sweepSweep in 5 — gentlemen's sweepSweep in 6 — the Drake sweepSuns in 6." — @kevinwildes "I thought the Mavs were going to get swept. But I brought my broom bc I'm debuting a new type of sweep.Sweep in 4 — conventional sweepSweep in 5 — gentlemen's sweepSweep in 6 — the Drake sweepSuns in 6." — @kevinwildes https://t.co/sBbMexzwLF

Wildes initially thought the Suns would do a conventional sweep (4-0) of the Mavericks. However, he now thinks Chris Paul and Co. will clinch the deal in six games. Wildes said:

"I thought the Mavs were going to get swept out of there and I brought my raggedy broom to the show to prove it. I'm going to debut a new type of sweep. Sweep in 4 - conventional sweep. Sweep in 5 - gentlemen's sweep. Sweep in 6 - the Drake sweep. Suns in 6 is now called the Drake Sweep."

The Suns and Mavericks have put on a show in the playoffs this year. Ahead of Game 5 in Phoenix, both teams are level, after the Mavericks won Game 4.

That came about, thanks to the performances of Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Dorrian Finney-Smith, who scored at least 18 points apiece. Meanwhile, Chris Paul of the Suns tallied more fouls than points.

Who will win semifinals series between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks?

Devin Booker in Game 2 against Dallas

With plenty of superstars on display like Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks series could go the distance.

Both teams have held home court thus far , after the Suns looked like they would run away with the series after the first two games. However, Dallas reeled them back with excellent shooting performances in Games 3 and 4. They will continue to rely on their ability to make shots from the perimeter in Game 5 as they seek a surprise series lead.

To stop the Mavericks, the Suns defense wipl need to get a grip on Luka Doncic, the orchestrator for Dallas.

The Mavericks, in turn, will need to stop Devin Booker and Paul. That's because either player could explode without notice. That coupled with the surrounding pieces on the Suns roster and coach Monty Williams' ability to make changes in-game, make the Suns heavy favorites to win the series.

Nevertheless, a fascinating series has ensued between two Western Conference powerhouses.

Edited by Bhargav