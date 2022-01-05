LeBron James continues to remind fans of his ability to rise to the occasion at this stage in his career. Delivering yet another clutch basket to extend the LA Lakers' lead in the final minutes, James' hype caused an uproar at the Crypto.com Arena.

The King made a tough drive to the basket against Sacramento Kings big man Damian Jones and battled through some tough contact to finish with the left hand.

Following the clutch shot, LeBron James displayed his animated reaction as he walked by the Kings' bench. He had some words for former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson, saying:

"I'm a mother*****g problem, b***h!"

LeBron followed up on that hyped-up comment with a missed free throw. But the miss could be ignored on the back of his 31 points, five rebounds and five assists for the night.

James' clutch performance gave the LA Lakers their third consecutive victory as they improved to 20-19 for the season.

LeBron James playing center for the LA Lakers

LeBron James ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves v LA Lakers game.

The decision to start LeBron James at center came from interim head coach David Fizdale. With Frank Vogel sidelined due to health and safety protocols, Fizdale gave James his first start at center of the season against the Houston Rockets.

The Purple and Gold were then forced to go with a bigger lineup with Dwight Howard at center in the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, LeBron James still put up a dominant performance of 37 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists.

Over the course of the last five games, the LA Lakers have seen LeBron James start at center four times, winning all of those games. James has been averaging 33.8 points per game on over 50% shooting from the field since being given the starting center spot.

His performance against the Portland Trail Blazers also saw the 37-year-old record a 43-point double-double to deliver the win for the LA Lakers.

Enjoying a 4-0 record with LeBron James playing center, the Lakers have seen a very high standard of basketball. James has continued to take over games and function as a closer for the side.

NBA @NBA 31 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST



leads the 31 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST @KingJames leads the @Lakers to their third-straight W and records 25+ PTS for the ninth game in a row! 👑 31 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST 👑@KingJames leads the @Lakers to their third-straight W and records 25+ PTS for the ninth game in a row! https://t.co/9sCm3oyo9c

But this plan may not be sustainable. Playing LeBron James at center has its own downside. James primarily finds himself guarding the bruisers in the paint while also taking on the mental load of playmaking. Consequently, his usage rate in his 19th season should appear to be a concern for the side.

There are under two weeks left until Anthony Davis is re-evaluated for his injury. The LA Lakers will also enjoy a three-day break before their next game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like LeBron James' work load will be managed any time soon with the team hoping to continue on their path to playoff contention.

