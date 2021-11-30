Watch: “I am proud to be an American” – Boston Celtics’ center Enes Kanter Freedom seen taking oath as US citizen

Enes Kanter Freedom has now officially been sworn in as a citizen of the United States of America. Kanter Freedom posted a video of his swearing-in procedure a few hours ago on his social media accounts. The clip showed the presiding judge declaring Kanter Freedom a citizen of the USA at the end of it. Enes Kanter Freedom shared the video with the following remark:

“I am proud to be an American. Greatest nation in the world. The Land of the free, and home of the brave.”

Enes Kanter had just a few days ago announced that he would be adding ‘Freedom’ to his name, which now makes Kanter his middle name. He made this decision after declaring that he would also be becoming an American citizen. When asked what was the reason behind his decision to become an US citizen, Kanter Freedom told an American television news channel:

“I mean it’s the greatest country in the world. Not many people know it, and this is the first time I’m actually saying it live, I passed my citizenship test. At the end of this month, I’m actually getting sworn in and becoming an official American citizen. I cannot wait."

Enes Kanter Freedom has been in the news for his anti-China, pro-democracy stance

Enes Kanter Freedom has made a lot of headlines in the last few months because of his criticism of China’s authoritarian regime. He has targeted the Chinese president Xi Jinping, spoken up for the Uighurs in China and advocated support for the liberation of Taiwan and Tibet from being under Chinese control.

He also targeted global sneaker behemoth Nike for turning a blind eye towards their labor camps in China where minorities are subjected to inhuman conditions for the production of Nike shoes. Kanter has also criticized LeBron James for not speaking out against Chinese oppression.

When asked about Kanter Freedom’s criticism about after a recent game between the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers on November 19, LeBron James replied:

“He’s definitely not someone I would give my energy to, you know, trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. Definitely won’t comment too much on that… He’s always kind of had a word or two to say in my direction.”

Enes Kanter Freedom was the third overall pick in the 2011 Draft Class. This is his 11th NBA season. He has previously played for the Utah Jazz, the New York Knicks, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers. He is currently playing for the Boston Celtics where he is averaging 4.7 ppg in 10 appearances off the bench.

