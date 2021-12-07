Watch: "I've got ice in my veins" - Giannis Antetokounmpo exhibits jovial mood in practice, shows signs of an early return to action

Giannis Antetokounmpo has shown signs of a return to the court after experiencing calf soreness that saw him sit out two games.
The soreness began after the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Fiserv Forum, where the Greek Freak secured the win for the Milwaukee Bucks with a buzzer-beater. Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly posted a triple-double, recording 40 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists.
He missed the game against the Toronto Raptors, which ended in a 4-point loss, thereby putting a stop to their 8-game winning streak. He was also out for the game against the Miami Heat. The Bucks secured a blowout victory over a Heat team playing without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
During a practice session, Giannis Antetokounmpo seemed fit as he played around and joked with the boys.
"I've got ice in my veins, that's what they say right?"
He teased after which he made a shot from the free-throw line. He looked sharp and ready to return to the court and continue to cause the opposition mayhem.
Giannis Antetokounmpo featured in the win against the Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose birthday was yesterday, made a return to the court after sitting out two games due to calf soreness. He doesn't seem to be at 100 percent as he only played for 27 minutes.
Mike Budenholzer wasn't taking chances with his superstar as he eased him back, giving him limited time on the court. That didn't stop Giannis Antetokounmpo from leading the team in points, field goals, three pointers and rebounds.
He posted 27 points, 12 rebounds and 2 assists while recording 9 out of 19 attempts from the field and sinking 6 out of 7 attempts from the charity stripe. Registering a 47.4% and 85.7% accuracy from the field and the free-throw line respectively.
But his accuracy from the free-throw line wasn't as remarkable as his accuracy from beyond the arc. He made all 3 attempts from long range, recording 100% accuracy. Due to his amazing performances this season thus far, Antetokounmpo has been included in the 2022 MVP conversation, alongside Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.
The win against the Cavaliers saw them rank 3rd in the NBA Eastern Conference with a 16-9 record. The Bucks are looking to defend their championship title, with the hope that they won't be riddled with injuries prior to the playoffs.