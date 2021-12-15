Watch: "I've been thinking about this number for a long time" - Ray Allen and Reggie Miller present Steph Curry with a special #2,974 jersey

Steph Curry made history after establishing himself as NBA's leader in three-pointers made in the game. With 2,974 three-pointers recorded, Curry officially surpassed Ray Allen at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

To celebrate the iconic event, his predecessors Ray Allen and Reggie Miller joined him on the night of his achievement. During NBA on TNT's post-game interview, Allen and Miller surprised Curry with a custom jersey to honor the occasion.

They brought Curry a jersey with his name and the record-breaking number printed on it. The Golden State Warriors guard's response showed just how much the milestone meant to him.

"This was pretty special, man. I've been thinking about this number for a long time. I even got it on my shoes, so. Basketball history, this is pretty special. Like I said, these two legends, I watched them growing up and understood what it meant to shoot the ball because of them and my dad. Full circle moment, man. I'm blessed. Blessed, for sure."

The milestone night was further sweetened by victory as the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 105-96 at Madison Square Garden.

Dubbed the "Mecca of basketball" by many, there was no venue more appropriate for Steph Curry to have such a momentous night.

Steph Curry's long awaited, record-breaking night

Steph Curry becomes the NBA's leader in three-pointers made at Madison Square Garden

A large part of last week saw the development of the legend around Steph Curry. With the Warriors game against the Magic setting the precedence, Curry was only 16 three-pointers away from making NBA history.

The hype gathered around the likelihood of Steph Curry going for the record in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Unfortunately, it did not happen in that fixture which led to stories developing of their own accord.

With Steph Curry taking on his brother Seth in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the talk over the numbers record began to grow in the NBA circle. Curry fell short once again as everyone's attention turned towards the match against the Indiana Pacers.

Curry came agonizingly close, which led to a mega set-up for the match against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Curry ended up having one of his best shooting outings in the Garden to break the three-pointers record.

Curry made quick work of things by leveling the record with his first attempt and then going on to surpass it in the first quarter itself. Steph Curry also hit consecutive baskets late in the third quarter to put the Warriors in a comfortable position in the game.

Curry shot only 5-14 from beyond the arc and recorded 22 points for the game. However, given the due pressure he was under, his achievement is nothing short of extraordinary. At 33 years old, Steph Curry's record-breaking night is just another milestone in what will be a Hall of Fame career.

