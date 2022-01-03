Watch: "I want to be on the court with him" - LeBron James opens up about son Bronny James in his latest interview with Uninterrupted

"Will LeBron James ever get to share the court with his son Bronny James in the NBA?" continues to be an intriguing question for basketball fans. Bronny, 17, will be eligible to play in the NBA in 2024.

He will graduate from high school in 2023, and if the NBA and NBPA change the current high school-to-pro rule, LeBron James and Bronny James will have better odds of teaming up.

While fans obviously want the father-son duo paired up together, LeBron James himself seems very much inclined to the idea of playing in the NBA with his son Bronny. He made his thoughts vocal regarding Bronny's future and the NBA during a recent interview uploaded by 'Uninterrupted' on Instagram. Here's what he said:

"I want him to be in the NBA. I am not going to lie. I want to be on the court with him. I think that will be an unbelievable moment. He's about to be a junior so the years, it could get close, but we should see, but I want him to get to the NBA."

Bronny James has been touted as a top 20 pick by many mock draft projections. He is very talented and has made huge strides in the sport while playing for the Sierra Canyon High School basketball team. With the way LeBron James has been playing recently, it seems hard to argue that he won't be in top shape when Bronny enters the draft in 2023 or 2024.

LeBron James continues to dominate the NBA in year 19 as son Bronny James edges closer to being eligible for the league

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is having a year to remember individually with the LA Lakers. The 37-year-old is averaging 28.5 points (second-best in the league), 7.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. His PPG tally is the most he has averaged since the 2009-10 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. James also continues to display his versatility at a high rate as he has thrived playing in the center position for the Lakers.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James 19th season:



28.5 PPG — highest since 2010

52.3 FG% — highest since 2018

37.4 3P% — highest since 2014

20.2 FGA — highest since 2008

1.8 SPG — highest since 2012

1.1 BPG — highest since 2009 LeBron James 19th season:28.5 PPG — highest since 201052.3 FG% — highest since 201837.4 3P% — highest since 201420.2 FGA — highest since 20081.8 SPG — highest since 20121.1 BPG — highest since 2009 https://t.co/hIzMl06QiO

LeBron James recently recorded a seven-game streak of scoring 30 or more points. The LA Lakers have continued to rely on the four-time MVP despite him being the second-oldest player on the roster. He has played a team-high 36.8 minutes per game thus far, which is the third-highest for any player across the league.

Also Read Article Continues below

LeBron James is aiming to win his fifth-ring this season, second with the LA Lakers, and is also chasing the NBA's all-time scoring record. It's rare for a player of his age to have so many targets to achieve, but he remains unfazed by the challenge and is now aiming to play in the league until his son Bronny James can join him in the NBA.

Edited by Parimal