WATCH: Iman Shumpert's estranged wife Teyana Taylor pulls out bundles of cash in Miami birthday celebration

Iman Shumpert’s estranged wife Teyana Taylor celebrated her 33rd birthday in Miami. The Coming 2 America star seemed to have a blast with some of her close friends.

Taylor didn’t look like her bitter divorce from the former Cleveland Cavaliers player was affecting her. After a seven-year marriage, she decided to file for a divorce in January reportedly without Shumpert’s knowledge.

While she’s in the middle of a nasty divorce, Taylor took time out with friends in South Beach. The Stomp the Yard: Homecoming star, after dealing with Shumpert’s alleged “insecurities,” is letting it all out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here’s the stunt Teyana Taylor pulled off during her birthday party:

Expand Tweet

It has not been ascertained if the money belonged to Taylor and what happened to the bundles after the celebration. Flashing that kind of cash is interesting, considering what Taylor’s divorce lawsuit contained. She claimed that Iman Shumpert didn’t want her to work but complained that she could not consistently help in their financial flow.

Teyana Taylor added in her divorce papers that Shumpert was jealous of her success. He allegedly forced her to refuse acting roles and opportunities to continue her career in music. She might not need to work if she has that kind of money to flaunt.

Iman Shumpert denies he cruelly treated Teyana Taylor

In her divorce lawsuit, Taylor cited “cruel treatment” as the reason for the divorce. Iman Shumpert countered that she could not present evidence of the said cruelty during their marriage. The former New York Knicks star has asked the court to change the reason to “irretrievable broken bond.”

Taylor also included “extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage” as a big reason to file for divorce. She also accused him of cheating on her despite saying on Instagram that infidelity wasn’t one of the reasons they are no longer a couple.

Expand Tweet

Teyana Taylor wanted to keep the filing of the divorce private but was “heartbroken” when news came out. She reportedly didn’t want to make things nasty, particularly due to the former couple’s children. Iman Shumpert didn’t respond immediately after the news came out.

After a while, though, the former Brooklyn Nets player decided to protect his name by arguing against some of Taylor’s allegations.